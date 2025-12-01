ESCAPE GAME Place Nationale Jean Jaurès Saint-Gaudens
ESCAPE GAME Place Nationale Jean Jaurès Saint-Gaudens samedi 13 décembre 2025.
ESCAPE GAME
Place Nationale Jean Jaurès PLACE JEAN JAURÈS Saint-Gaudens Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-13 14:00:00
fin : 2025-12-14 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-12-13 2025-12-14
Laissez vous tenter et prenez vous au jeu arriverez vous au bout de cet escape game de Noël ?
Ouvert à tous. .
Place Nationale Jean Jaurès PLACE JEAN JAURÈS Saint-Gaudens 31800 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 94 78 00
English :
Let yourself be tempted and take part in the game: will you make it to the end of this Christmas escape game?
L’événement ESCAPE GAME Saint-Gaudens a été mis à jour le 2025-12-01 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE