Escape Game Sauvons la nature Bibliothèque Jean-Luc Zott Vic-sur-Seille lundi 27 octobre 2025.

Bibliothèque Jean-Luc Zott 2 rue du secours Vic-sur-Seille Moselle

Gratuit

Début : Lundi Lundi 2025-10-27 10:00:00
fin : 2025-10-27 12:00:00

2025-10-27

La bibliothèque organise un Escape Game , protégeons la nature.
Venez nombreux et nombreuses.
A partir de 7 ans
Bibliothèque Jean-Luc Zott 2 rue du secours Vic-sur-Seille 57630 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 05 08 64  bibliothequej-l-zott@orange.fr

English :

The library is organizing an Escape Game to protect nature.
Come one and all.
Ages 7 and up
Registration required

German :

Die Bibliothek organisiert ein Escape Game, um die Natur zu schützen.
Kommen Sie zahlreich und zahlreich.
Ab 7 Jahren
Anmeldung erforderlich

Italiano :

La biblioteca organizza un gioco di fuga per proteggere la natura.
Venite uno, venite tutti.
Dai 7 anni in su
Registrazione obbligatoria

Espanol :

La biblioteca organiza un Juego de Escape para proteger la naturaleza.
Venid todos.
A partir de 7 años
Inscripción obligatoria

