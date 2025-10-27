Escape Game Sauvons la nature Bibliothèque Jean-Luc Zott Vic-sur-Seille
Escape Game Sauvons la nature Bibliothèque Jean-Luc Zott Vic-sur-Seille lundi 27 octobre 2025.
Escape Game Sauvons la nature
Bibliothèque Jean-Luc Zott 2 rue du secours Vic-sur-Seille Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi Lundi 2025-10-27 10:00:00
fin : 2025-10-27 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-10-27
La bibliothèque organise un Escape Game , protégeons la nature.
Venez nombreux et nombreuses.
A partir de 7 ans
Inscription nécessaireEnfants
0 .
Bibliothèque Jean-Luc Zott 2 rue du secours Vic-sur-Seille 57630 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 05 08 64 bibliothequej-l-zott@orange.fr
English :
The library is organizing an Escape Game to protect nature.
Come one and all.
Ages 7 and up
Registration required
German :
Die Bibliothek organisiert ein Escape Game, um die Natur zu schützen.
Kommen Sie zahlreich und zahlreich.
Ab 7 Jahren
Anmeldung erforderlich
Italiano :
La biblioteca organizza un gioco di fuga per proteggere la natura.
Venite uno, venite tutti.
Dai 7 anni in su
Registrazione obbligatoria
Espanol :
La biblioteca organiza un Juego de Escape para proteger la naturaleza.
Venid todos.
A partir de 7 años
Inscripción obligatoria
L’événement Escape Game Sauvons la nature Vic-sur-Seille a été mis à jour le 2025-10-15 par OT DU PAYS SAULNOIS