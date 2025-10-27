Escape Game Sauvons la nature Bibliothèque Jean-Luc Zott Vic-sur-Seille

Escape Game Sauvons la nature Bibliothèque Jean-Luc Zott Vic-sur-Seille lundi 27 octobre 2025.

Escape Game Sauvons la nature

Bibliothèque Jean-Luc Zott 2 rue du secours Vic-sur-Seille Moselle

Début : Lundi Lundi 2025-10-27 10:00:00

fin : 2025-10-27 12:00:00

2025-10-27

La bibliothèque organise un Escape Game , protégeons la nature.

Venez nombreux et nombreuses.

A partir de 7 ans

Inscription nécessaire

Bibliothèque Jean-Luc Zott 2 rue du secours Vic-sur-Seille 57630 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 05 08 64 bibliothequej-l-zott@orange.fr

English :

The library is organizing an Escape Game to protect nature.

Come one and all.

Ages 7 and up

Registration required

German :

Die Bibliothek organisiert ein Escape Game, um die Natur zu schützen.

Kommen Sie zahlreich und zahlreich.

Ab 7 Jahren

Anmeldung erforderlich

Italiano :

La biblioteca organizza un gioco di fuga per proteggere la natura.

Venite uno, venite tutti.

Dai 7 anni in su

Registrazione obbligatoria

Espanol :

La biblioteca organiza un Juego de Escape para proteger la naturaleza.

Venid todos.

A partir de 7 años

Inscripción obligatoria

