Escape game urbain La Quête Fantastique le mystère des Dragons Pixel Pub Valence

Escape game urbain La Quête Fantastique le mystère des Dragons
Pixel Pub 27 rue Bouffier Valence Drôme
Tarif : 12 – 12 – 14 EUR
entre 8 et 16 ans
Début : 2025-11-01 13:30:00
fin : 2025-11-01 19:00:00
2025-11-01
Escape game urbain, jeu de piste en plein air, livre-jeu sur application mobile avec carte papier et légende.
2 ou 3 animateurs costumés, 2 expériences au choix dragon MAGIQUE (1h30-2h) et dragon FANTASTIQUE (2h30 à 4h) jeu non chronométré !
Pixel Pub 27 rue Bouffier Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 52 88 27 05 contact@laquetefantastique.fr
English :
Urban Escape game, outdoor treasure hunt, book-game on mobile app with paper map and legend.
2 or 3 costumed animators, 2 experiences to choose from: MAGIC dragon (1h30-2h) and FANTASTIC dragon (2h30 to 4h): non-timed game!
German :
Urbanes Escape Game, Schnitzeljagd im Freien, Spielbuch auf Handy-App mit Papierkarte und Legende.
2 oder 3 kostümierte Animateure, 2 Erlebnisse zur Auswahl: MAGISCHER Drache (1,5-2 Stunden) und FANTASTISCHER Drache (2,5-4 Stunden): Spiel ohne Zeitmessung!
Italiano :
Urban escape game, caccia al tesoro all’aperto, libro-gioco su applicazione mobile con mappa cartacea e legenda.
2 o 3 guide in costume, 2 esperienze a scelta: drago MAGICO (1h30-2h) e drago FANTASTICO (2h30-4h): gioco non a tempo!
Espanol :
Juego de escape urbano, búsqueda del tesoro al aire libre, libro-juego en aplicación móvil con mapa de papel y leyenda.
2 o 3 guías disfrazados, 2 experiencias a elegir: dragón MÁGICO (1h30-2h) y dragón FANTÁSTICO (2h30 a 4h): ¡juego sin cronometraje!
