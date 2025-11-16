ESCAPE GAME SALLE POLYVALENTE Uriménil
ESCAPE GAME SALLE POLYVALENTE Uriménil dimanche 16 novembre 2025.
ESCAPE GAME
SALLE POLYVALENTE RUE DES ANCIENS AFN Uriménil Vosges
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-11-16 10:00:00
fin : 2025-11-16 18:00:00
Le Conseil des jeunes d’Uriménil organise son premier Escape Game à la salle Polyvalente d’Uriménil.
Inscription obligatoire au 06,25,44,84,38.
10h 18h. Buvette et petite restauration sur place
En complément mis à disposition de jeux de Socièté et concours de belote de 14h à 18hTout public
SALLE POLYVALENTE RUE DES ANCIENS AFN Uriménil 88220 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 25 44 84 38
English :
The Uriménil Youth Council is organizing its first Escape Game at the Salle Polyvalente in Uriménil.
Registration required on 06,25,44,84,38.
10h ? 18h. Refreshments and snacks on site
Complementary board games and belote competition from 2pm to 6pm
German :
Der Jugendrat von Uriménil organisiert sein erstes Escape Game in der Mehrzweckhalle von Uriménil.
Anmeldung erforderlich unter 06,25,44,84,38.
10h ? 18h. Getränke und kleine Snacks vor Ort
Zusätzlich werden Gesellschaftsspiele und Belote-Wettbewerb von 14 bis 18 Uhr angeboten
Italiano :
Il Consiglio della Gioventù di Uriménil organizza il suo primo Escape Game presso la Salle Polyvalente di Uriménil.
Iscrizione obbligatoria ai numeri 06,25,44,84,38.
10h ? 18h. Rinfreschi e spuntini sul posto
Inoltre, dalle 14.00 alle 18.00 saranno disponibili giochi da tavolo e una gara di belote
Espanol :
El Consejo de la Juventud de Uriménil organiza su primer Juego de Escape en la Sala Polivalente de Uriménil.
Inscripción obligatoria el 06,25,44,84,38.
10h ? 18h. Refrescos y tentempiés in situ
Además, habrá juegos de mesa y un concurso de belote de 14h a 18h
L’événement ESCAPE GAME Uriménil a été mis à jour le 2025-10-18 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION