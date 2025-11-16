ESCAPE GAME SALLE POLYVALENTE Uriménil

SALLE POLYVALENTE RUE DES ANCIENS AFN Uriménil Vosges

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-11-16 10:00:00

fin : 2025-11-16 18:00:00

Le Conseil des jeunes d’Uriménil organise son premier Escape Game à la salle Polyvalente d’Uriménil.

Inscription obligatoire au 06,25,44,84,38.

10h 18h. Buvette et petite restauration sur place

En complément mis à disposition de jeux de Socièté et concours de belote de 14h à 18hTout public

SALLE POLYVALENTE RUE DES ANCIENS AFN Uriménil 88220 Vosges Grand Est +33 6 25 44 84 38

English :

The Uriménil Youth Council is organizing its first Escape Game at the Salle Polyvalente in Uriménil.

Registration required on 06,25,44,84,38.

10h ? 18h. Refreshments and snacks on site

Complementary board games and belote competition from 2pm to 6pm

German :

Der Jugendrat von Uriménil organisiert sein erstes Escape Game in der Mehrzweckhalle von Uriménil.

Anmeldung erforderlich unter 06,25,44,84,38.

10h ? 18h. Getränke und kleine Snacks vor Ort

Zusätzlich werden Gesellschaftsspiele und Belote-Wettbewerb von 14 bis 18 Uhr angeboten

Italiano :

Il Consiglio della Gioventù di Uriménil organizza il suo primo Escape Game presso la Salle Polyvalente di Uriménil.

Iscrizione obbligatoria ai numeri 06,25,44,84,38.

10h ? 18h. Rinfreschi e spuntini sul posto

Inoltre, dalle 14.00 alle 18.00 saranno disponibili giochi da tavolo e una gara di belote

Espanol :

El Consejo de la Juventud de Uriménil organiza su primer Juego de Escape en la Sala Polivalente de Uriménil.

Inscripción obligatoria el 06,25,44,84,38.

10h ? 18h. Refrescos y tentempiés in situ

Además, habrá juegos de mesa y un concurso de belote de 14h a 18h

