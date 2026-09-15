ESPACE LALLY – JOSÉ ANGEL VINCENH – FREEZING MEMORIES – FESTIVAL HORS CADRE Béziers
jeudi 8 octobre 2026 · Béziers
Informations pratiques
Béziers
ESPACE LALLY – JOSÉ ANGEL VINCENH – FREEZING MEMORIES – FESTIVAL HORS CADRE
31 rue du 4 septembre Béziers Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-08
fin : 2026-11-01
Date(s) :
2026-10-08
Le terme « freezing » évoque la préservation d’une trace, l’arrêt du temps et l’impossibilité de restituer pleinement ce qui a été vécu.
Le Festival Hors Cadre revient à Béziers pour sa 3e édition, avec une programmation artistique et culturelle originale, créative et ouverte à tous.
Le terme « freezing » évoque la préservation d’une trace, l’arrêt du temps et l’impossibilité de restituer pleinement ce qui a été vécu.
Entrée libre. .
31 rue du 4 septembre Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie
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English : ESPACE LALLY – JOSÉ ANGEL VINCENH – FREEZING MEMORIES – FESTIVAL HORS CADRE
The term « freezing » evokes the preservation of a trace, the freezing of time, and the impossibility of fully recreating what has been experienced.
L’événement ESPACE LALLY – JOSÉ ANGEL VINCENH – FREEZING MEMORIES – FESTIVAL HORS CADRE Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-09-10 par 34 – ADT34
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