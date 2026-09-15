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Béziers

ESPACE LALLY – JOSÉ ANGEL VINCENH – FREEZING MEMORIES – FESTIVAL HORS CADRE

31 rue du 4 septembre Béziers Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-10-08

fin : 2026-11-01

Date(s) :

2026-10-08

Le terme « freezing » évoque la préservation d’une trace, l’arrêt du temps et l’impossibilité de restituer pleinement ce qui a été vécu.

Le Festival Hors Cadre revient à Béziers pour sa 3e édition, avec une programmation artistique et culturelle originale, créative et ouverte à tous.

Le terme « freezing » évoque la préservation d’une trace, l’arrêt du temps et l’impossibilité de restituer pleinement ce qui a été vécu.

Entrée libre. .

31 rue du 4 septembre Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie

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English : ESPACE LALLY – JOSÉ ANGEL VINCENH – FREEZING MEMORIES – FESTIVAL HORS CADRE

The term « freezing » evokes the preservation of a trace, the freezing of time, and the impossibility of fully recreating what has been experienced.

L’événement ESPACE LALLY – JOSÉ ANGEL VINCENH – FREEZING MEMORIES – FESTIVAL HORS CADRE Béziers a été mis à jour le 2026-09-10 par 34 – ADT34