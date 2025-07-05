ESPERANZA BEATBOX BATTLE KO-STYLE RELEASE PARTY Montpellier 5 juillet 2025 07:00

Hérault

KO-S fête la sortie de son premier album KO-STYLE !

KO-S fête la sortie de son premier album KO-STYLE !

Avec en première partie :

Faya Lama (Artiste de Montpellier beatbox, rap, chant, guitare)

Patchooli (Artiste de Sète rap)

Prof Breuil (Artiste de Montpellier rap)

Vinir (Artiste de Bézier rap)

Mad Duke (Artiste de Montpellier rap en anglais)

Strange (Artiste de Montpellier rap)

à 18h .

32 Place Pablo Picasso

Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 22 91 31 83

English :

KO-S celebrates the release of its debut album: KO-STYLE!

German :

KO-S feiert die Veröffentlichung seines ersten Albums: KO-STYLE!

Italiano :

KO-S festeggia l’uscita del suo album di debutto: KO-STYLE!

Espanol :

KO-S celebra el lanzamiento de su álbum de debut: ¡KO-STYLE!

