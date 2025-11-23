ESTHER ABRAMI – L’OLYMPIA Paris

OLYMPIA PRÉSENTE : ESTHER ABRAMILa violoniste de renom et sensation des réseaux sociaux Esther Abrami nous dévoile la sortie de son nouvel album , « Women », chez Sony Classical. Cet album rend hommage aux compositrices à travers l’histoire et différents genres musicaux, mettant en lumière le talent exceptionnel de 14 compositrices remarquables, mêlant œuvres inédites et chefs-d’œuvre oubliés.« Women » réunit des compositrices primées aux Oscars comme Rachel Portman et Anne Dudley, ainsi que de nouvelles interprétations de pièces de figures historiques telles que Pauline Viardot, Chiquinha Gonzaga, Teresa Carreño et Ethel Smyth. L’album comprend également « Transmission », une composition originale d’Esther Abrami, qui a aussi arrangé plusieurs morceaux du projet. À son cœur, l’album présente l’enregistrement en première mondiale du Concerto pour violon d’Ina Boyle, une composition bouleversante de la fin de l’ère romantique.The renowned violinist and social media sensation Esther Abrami unveils the release of her new album, Women, with Sony Classical. This album pays tribute to female composers throughout history and across various musical genres, highlighting the exceptional talent of 14 remarkable women composers, blending unpublished works and forgotten masterpieces. Women brings together Oscar-winning composers such as Rachel Portman and Anne Dudley, as well as new interpretations of pieces by historical figures like Pauline Viardot, Chiquinha Gonzaga, Teresa Carreño, and Ethel Smyth. The album also features Transmission, an original composition by Esther Abrami, who also arranged several tracks for the project. At its heart, the album presents the world premiere recording of Ina Boyle’s Violin Concerto, a powerful composition from the end of the Romantic era.

L’OLYMPIA 28, BVD DES CAPUCINES 75009 Paris 75