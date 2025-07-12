Estival 2025 Brocante Place Charles III Nancy 12 juillet 2025 08:00

Meurthe-et-Moselle

Estival 2025 Brocante Place Charles III Place Charles III Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Début : Dimanche Samedi 2025-07-12 08:00:00

fin : 2025-09-07 17:00:00

2025-07-12

2025-08-09

2025-09-07

Toute la Métropole du Grand Nancy vibre au rythme estival !

Guinguettes rafraîchissantes, vidéo-mapping monumental, concerts exceptionnels, expositions étonnantes, visites patrimoniales et moments de détente autour des piscines, l’été se vit à Nancy et dans sa Métropole.

Brocante et animations diverses proposées par le Club Saint-Nicolas.Tout public

Place Charles III

Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 35 80 10

The whole of the Greater Nancy Metropolis is vibrating to the rhythm of summer!

Refreshing guinguettes, monumental video-mapping, exceptional concerts, astonishing exhibitions, heritage visits and relaxing moments around the swimming pools, summer is alive in Nancy and its Metropolis.

Brocante and other events organized by Club Saint-Nicolas.

Die gesamte Metropolregion Grand Nancy vibriert im Sommerrhythmus!

Erfrischende Heurigen, monumentales Videomapping, außergewöhnliche Konzerte, erstaunliche Ausstellungen, Besichtigungen des Kulturerbes und entspannende Momente rund um die Schwimmbäder der Sommer lässt sich in Nancy und seiner Metropolregion erleben.

Flohmarkt und verschiedene Animationen, die vom Club Saint-Nicolas angeboten werden.

Tutta l’area metropolitana di Nancy vibra al ritmo dell’estate!

Guinguettes rinfrescanti, video-mapping monumentali, concerti eccezionali, mostre sorprendenti, visite al patrimonio e momenti di relax nelle piscine: l’estate è viva a Nancy e nella sua Metropoli.

Un mercatino delle pulci e vari eventi organizzati dal Club Saint-Nicolas.

Toda la aglomeración metropolitana de Nancy vibra al ritmo del verano

Guinguettes refrescantes, videomapping monumental, conciertos excepcionales, exposiciones asombrosas, visitas al patrimonio y momentos de relax alrededor de las piscinas, el verano está vivo en Nancy y su Metrópoli.

Un mercadillo y diversas manifestaciones organizadas por el Club Saint-Nicolas.

