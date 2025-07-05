Estival 2025 La fête des Makers Jarville-la-Malgrange 5 juillet 2025 14:00

Estival 2025 La fête des Makers 1 Av. du Général de Gaulle Jarville-la-Malgrange Meurthe-et-Moselle

Réservez votre week-end pour découvrir des projets créatifs et des constructions originales. Inventrices, artisans, artistes ou entrepreneuses locales sont réuni·e·s dans le musée et son jardin pour faire connaître leurs passions et transmettre leurs techniques aux enfants et aux adultes. La fête des makers c’est du concret souder, coller, scier, coder… on apprend, on teste, on joue, on prototype… on rate, on réussit, on fait ! Le temps d’un atelier participatif ou d’une après-midi de découvertes, venez faire le plein d’initiatives positives dans une ambiance festive, conviviale et familiale.Tout public

English :

Book your weekend to discover creative projects and original constructions. Local inventors, craftspeople, artists and entrepreneurs will gather in the museum and its garden to share their passions and techniques with children and adults alike. The Makers Festival is all about hands-on experience: soldering, gluing, sawing, coding… we learn, we test, we play, we prototype… we fail, we succeed, we make! Whether it’s a participatory workshop or an afternoon of discovery, come and get your fill of positive initiatives in a festive, convivial and family-friendly atmosphere.

German :

Reservieren Sie sich ein Wochenende, um kreative Projekte und originelle Konstruktionen zu entdecken. Erfinder, Handwerker, Künstler und lokale Unternehmer sind im Museum und seinem Garten versammelt, um ihre Leidenschaft zu zeigen und ihre Techniken an Kinder und Erwachsene weiterzugeben. Beim Maker-Fest geht es um Konkretes: Löten, Kleben, Sägen, Codieren… Man lernt, testet, spielt, baut Prototypen… Man scheitert, hat Erfolg und macht! In einem Workshop oder an einem Nachmittag voller Entdeckungen können Sie in einer festlichen, geselligen und familiären Atmosphäre positive Initiativen kennenlernen.

Italiano :

Prenotate il vostro weekend per scoprire progetti creativi e costruzioni originali. Inventori, artigiani, artisti e imprenditori locali si riuniranno nel museo e nel suo giardino per condividere le loro passioni e le loro tecniche con bambini e adulti. Il Makers Festival si basa sull’esperienza pratica: saldare, incollare, segare, codificare? Impariamo, testiamo, giochiamo, prototipiamo, falliamo, riusciamo, facciamo! Che si tratti di un laboratorio pratico o di un pomeriggio di scoperta, venite a fare il pieno di iniziative positive in un’atmosfera festosa, amichevole e familiare.

Espanol :

Reserve su fin de semana para descubrir proyectos creativos y construcciones originales. Inventores, artesanos, artistas y emprendedores locales se darán cita en el museo y su jardín para compartir sus pasiones y técnicas con niños y adultos. En el Makers Festival todo gira en torno a la experiencia práctica: soldar, pegar, serrar, codificar… aprender, probar, jugar, crear prototipos… fracasar, tener éxito, ¡fabricar! Tanto si se trata de un taller práctico como de una tarde de descubrimientos, venga a saciarse de iniciativas positivas en un ambiente festivo, acogedor y familiar.

