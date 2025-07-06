Estival 2025 Les dimanches au kiosque Parc Sainte Thérèse Ludres 6 juillet 2025 16:00

Meurthe-et-Moselle

Estival 2025 Les dimanches au kiosque Parc Sainte Thérèse 111-309 Av. du Bon Curé Ludres Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-07-06 16:00:00

fin : 2025-08-03

Date(s) :

2025-07-06

2025-07-20

2025-08-03

2025-08-24

2025-09-07

Toute la Métropole du Grand Nancy vibre au rythme estival !

Guinguettes rafraîchissantes, vidéo-mapping monumental, concerts exceptionnels, expositions étonnantes, visites patrimoniales et moments de détente autour des piscines, l’été se vit à Nancy et dans sa Métropole.

Programmation

– 06/07 Charles et les Midnight Creepers jouent les grands standards du blues, ainsi que leurs propres compositions inspirées du blues et musiques affiliées, des années 1930 à aujourd’hui.

– 20/07 Depuis 2015, le groupe J.O.N reprend avec une énergie décapante les grands morceaux des Beatles, des Rolling Stones, d’Éric Clapton, de Dire Straits, des Who, de Pink Floyd et bien d’autres.

– 03/08 Les Soul Stuff sont huit sur scène pour jouer des reprises de soul, de jazz, de blues et des reprises maison d’Aretha Franklin, Otis Redding, Tina Turner, les Blues Brothers ou Wilson Pickett.

– 24/08 Atom’s Cinq musiciens, 2 chanteurs et 2 chanteuses sur scène pour distiller le meilleur de la variété française et internationale ABBA, Sardou, Hallyday, AC/DC, Téléphone, Indochine, Bruel et d’autres.

– 07/09 Les trois musiciens de Paradox feront sonner les grands tubes français et internationaux tous styles confondus, allant de la ballade italienne à un titre du King jusqu’aux succès du moment.Tout public

0 .

Parc Sainte Thérèse 111-309 Av. du Bon Curé

Ludres 54710 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 35 80 10

English :

The whole of the Greater Nancy Metropolis is vibrating to the rhythm of summer!

Refreshing guinguettes, monumental video-mapping, exceptional concerts, astonishing exhibitions, heritage visits and relaxing moments around the swimming pools, summer is alive in Nancy and its Metropolis.

Program :

– 06/07: Charles and the Midnight Creepers play the great blues standards, as well as their own compositions inspired by blues and related music, from the 1930s to the present day.

– 07/20: Since 2015, the group J.O.N has been covering great songs by The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, Dire Straits, The Who, Pink Floyd and many others, with their own high energy.

– 03/08: The Soul Stuff are eight on stage, playing covers of soul, jazz, blues and « house » covers of Aretha Franklin, Otis Redding, Tina Turner, the Blues Brothers and Wilson Pickett.

– 08/24: Atom’s: Five musicians, 2 male and 2 female singers on stage to distill the best of French and international variety: ABBA, Sardou, Hallyday, AC/DC, Téléphone, Indochine, Bruel and others.

– 07/09: The three musicians of Paradox will be playing the greatest French and international hits of all styles, from Italian ballads to the King?s hits.

German :

Die gesamte Metropolregion Grand Nancy vibriert im Sommerrhythmus!

Erfrischende Heurigen, monumentales Videomapping, außergewöhnliche Konzerte, erstaunliche Ausstellungen, Besichtigungen des Kulturerbes und entspannende Momente rund um die Schwimmbäder der Sommer lässt sich in Nancy und seiner Metropolregion erleben.

Programmgestaltung :

– 06/07: Charles und die Midnight Creepers spielen die großen Blues-Standards sowie ihre eigenen Kompositionen, die vom Blues und verwandter Musik inspiriert sind, von den 1930er Jahren bis heute.

– 20/07: Seit 2015 covert die Band J.O.N mit viel Energie die großen Songs der Beatles, der Rolling Stones, von Eric Clapton, den Dire Straits, The Who, Pink Floyd und vielen anderen.

– 03/08: Die Soul Stuff sind zu acht auf der Bühne und spielen Soul, Jazz, Blues und « hausgemachte » Coverversionen von Aretha Franklin, Otis Redding, Tina Turner, den Blues Brothers oder Wilson Pickett.

– 24/08: Atom’s: Fünf Musiker, zwei Sänger und zwei Sängerinnen auf der Bühne, um das Beste aus der französischen und internationalen Vielfalt zu destillieren: ABBA, Sardou, Hallyday, AC/DC, Téléphone, Indochine, Bruel und andere.

– 07/09: Die drei Musiker von Paradox werden die großen französischen und internationalen Hits aller Stilrichtungen zum Klingen bringen, von der italienischen Ballade über einen Titel des King bis hin zu den aktuellen Hits.

Italiano :

Tutta l’area metropolitana di Nancy vibra al ritmo dell’estate!

Guinguettes rinfrescanti, video-mapping monumentali, concerti eccezionali, mostre sorprendenti, visite al patrimonio e momenti di relax nelle piscine: l’estate è viva a Nancy e nella sua Metropoli.

Programma :

– 06/07: Charles e i Midnight Creepers suonano i grandi standard del blues, oltre a composizioni proprie ispirate al blues e alla musica affine, dagli anni ’30 a oggi.

– 20/07: Dal 2015, il gruppo J.O.N coverizza le grandi canzoni di Beatles, Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, Dire Straits, The Who, Pink Floyd e molti altri, con un’energia esplosiva.

– 03/08: The Soul Stuff sono otto sul palco e suonano cover di soul, jazz, blues e cover « fatte in casa » di Aretha Franklin, Otis Redding, Tina Turner, i Blues Brothers e Wilson Pickett.

– 24/08: Atom’s: cinque musicisti, due cantanti uomini e due cantanti donne sul palco per distillare il meglio del varietà francese e internazionale: ABBA, Sardou, Hallyday, AC/DC, Téléphone, Indochine, Bruel e altri.

– 07/09: I tre musicisti di Paradox intoneranno i più grandi successi francesi e internazionali in tutti gli stili, dalle ballate italiane alle canzoni dei King fino alle hit del momento.

Espanol :

Toda la aglomeración metropolitana de Nancy vibra al ritmo del verano

Guinguettes refrescantes, videomapping monumental, conciertos excepcionales, exposiciones asombrosas, visitas al patrimonio y momentos de relax alrededor de las piscinas, el verano está vivo en Nancy y su Metrópoli.

Programa :

– 06/07: Charles and the Midnight Creepers tocan los grandes estándares del blues, así como sus propias composiciones inspiradas en el blues y músicas afines, desde los años 30 hasta nuestros días.

– 20/07: Desde 2015, el grupo J.O.N versiona las grandes canciones de The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, Dire Straits, The Who, Pink Floyd y muchos otros, con una energía explosiva.

– 03/08: The Soul Stuff son ocho en el escenario, tocando versiones de soul, jazz, blues y versiones ‘caseras’ de Aretha Franklin, Otis Redding, Tina Turner, los Blues Brothers y Wilson Pickett.

– 24/08: Atom’s: Cinco músicos, 2 cantantes masculinos y 2 cantantes femeninas en el escenario para destilar lo mejor de la variedad francesa e internacional: ABBA, Sardou, Hallyday, AC/DC, Téléphone, Indochine, Bruel y otros.

– 07/09: Los tres músicos de Paradox cantarán los grandes éxitos franceses e internacionales de todos los estilos, desde baladas italianas a canciones de King, pasando por los éxitos del momento.

L’événement Estival 2025 Les dimanches au kiosque Ludres a été mis à jour le 2025-06-21 par DESTINATION NANCY