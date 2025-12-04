ET MA PROMO? Gannat

ET MA PROMO?

CINEMA LE CHARDON Gannat Allier

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-13

fin : 2025-12-13

Date(s) :

2025-12-13

Robert pense à une promo dans le Nord. Sa femme, Christine, a un amant, Steeve, qui vit à Nice. Elle va convaincre son PDG, MR Legaloudec, de le muter à Nice. ça se complique car on apprend que Steeve est le fils oublié de Robert et de MME Legaloudec

.

CINEMA LE CHARDON Gannat 03800 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 10 10 20 58 didier.cavard620@orange.fr

English :

Robert is thinking about a promotion in the north of France. His wife, Christine, has a lover, Steeve, who lives in Nice. She’s going to convince her CEO, MR Legaloudec, to transfer him to Nice. Things get complicated when we learn that Steeve is the forgotten son of Robert and MME Legaloudec

