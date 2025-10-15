Et si on jouait… Châteauroux
Et si on jouait… Châteauroux mercredi 10 décembre 2025.
Et si on jouait…
21 Rue de Bourgogne Châteauroux Indre
Gratuit
Début : Mercredi 2025-12-10
fin : 2025-12-10
2025-12-10
Enfant, adulte, seul(e)ou accompagné(e) qu’importe ! Un seul objectif s’amuser ! Des jeux sont fournis mais vous pouvez aussi apporter les vôtres !
Pour adultes et enfants à partir de 6 ans. .
21 Rue de Bourgogne Châteauroux 36000 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 08 34 74
English :
Whether you’re a child or an adult, alone or accompanied, it doesn’t matter! All you have to do is have fun! Games are provided, but you’re welcome to bring your own!
German :
Kinder, Erwachsene, allein oder in Begleitung egal! Es gibt nur ein Ziel: Spaß haben! Spiele sind vorhanden, aber Sie können auch Ihre eigenen mitbringen!
Italiano :
Che siate bambini o adulti, soli o accompagnati, non importa! Tutto ciò che dovete fare è divertirvi! I giochi sono forniti, ma potete anche portare i vostri!
Espanol :
Ya seas niño o adulto, estés solo o acompañado, ¡no importa! Lo único que tienes que hacer es divertirte Te proporcionaremos juegos, pero también puedes traer los tuyos
