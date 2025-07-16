Été Actif 2025 jeux de construction Lego La Rochette 16 juillet 2025 15:30

Charente

Été Actif 2025 jeux de construction Lego Château de La Rochette La Rochette Charente

Tarif : 1 – 1 – 1 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-16 15:30:00

fin : 2025-07-16 16:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-07-16

Été Actif 2025 inscription en ligne sur le site eteactif16.lacharente.fr ou auprès de l’Ah Toupie à Chazelles au 06 26 64 29 01 sur RDV.

.

Château de La Rochette

La Rochette 16110 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 26 64 29 01

English :

Été Actif 2025: online registration at eteactif16.lacharente.fr or with Ah Toupie in Chazelles on 06 26 64 29 01 by appointment.

German :

Été Actif 2025: Anmeldung online auf der Website eteactif16.lacharente.fr oder bei Ah Toupie in Chazelles unter 06 26 64 29 01 nach RDV.

Italiano :

Été Actif 2025: iscrizione online su eteactif16.lacharente.fr o contattare Ah Toupie a Chazelles allo 06 26 64 29 01 su appuntamento.

Espanol :

Été Actif 2025: inscripción en línea en eteactif16.lacharente.fr o póngase en contacto con Ah Toupie en Chazelles en el 06 26 64 29 01 con cita previa.

L’événement Été Actif 2025 jeux de construction Lego La Rochette a été mis à jour le 2025-06-23 par Office de Tourisme La Rochefoucauld Porte du Périgord