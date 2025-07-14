FABRICE EBOUE – ESPACE REPUBLIC CORNER Poitiers
FABRICE EBOUE – ESPACE REPUBLIC CORNER Poitiers samedi 22 novembre 2025.
FABRICE EBOUE Début : 2025-11-22 à 20:00. Tarif : – euros.
FABRICE ÉBOUÉ – NOUVEAU SPECTACLEAprès la tournée triomphale d’Adieu Hier, Fabrice Eboué revient avec un Nouveau Spectacle !Folies Bergère (Paris) à partir du 8 janvier 2026 et en tournée Zénith à partir du 30 janvier 2026.
ESPACE REPUBLIC CORNER 6, RUE DES BONNETIERS 86000 Poitiers 86