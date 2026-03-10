EUROMECH IRISA Rennes 9 et 10 avril Ille-et-Vilaine

Breaking Barriers in Soft Tissue Research: Collaborative Insights and Future Directions

Biological soft tissue characterisation is a multidisciplinary field vital for biomedical applications, from device design to disease treatment. Soft tissues exhibit complex multiscale structures and multiphysics interactions. This colloquium brings together experts in biomechanics, materials science, and computational modelling to advance soft tissue characterisation. Key discussions will explore how tissue mechanics, from cells to organs, influence tissue behaviour, improvements in experimental data acquisition, and the development of advanced constitutive models for complex tissue properties. A major focus is translating research into clinical applications, such as better diagnostic tools and treatments.

The event also addresses remaining challenges and promotes interdisciplinary collaboration to accelerate progress and bridge gaps between theory and practice.

### About the Colloquium

The colloquium aims to bridge experimental, theoretical, and applied research in soft tissue

mechanics. The program includes the following sessions:

● Session 1 – Connecting cell and tissue mechanics

● Session 2 – Round table of the GDR MecaBio

● Session 3 – Clinical and industrial applications of soft tissue research

● Session 4 – Innovative experimental techniques of tissue characterisation

● Session 5 – Junior scientists’ showcase

● Session 6 – Advanced constitutive models of soft tissues

● Session 7 – Current challenges and future directions in soft tissue characterisation Social Events

● Icebreaker Night (April 8, 2026): An informal evening to meet fellow participants and set the stage for fruitful discussions.

● Gala Dinner (April 9, 2026): A festive evening celebrating our shared passion for soft tissue research, featuring local Breton specialities and a convivial atmosphere

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :

Début : 2026-04-09T08:00:00.000+02:00

Fin : 2026-04-10T17:00:00.000+02:00

IRISA 263 Avenue du Général Leclerc, 35042 Rennes Jeanne d’Arc – Longs Champs – Beaulieu Rennes 35700 Ille-et-Vilaine



