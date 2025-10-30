Évènement bringue halloween Aérogare station Lothaire Metz

Aérogare station Lothaire 69 rue Lothaire Metz Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

12

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Jeudi Jeudi 2025-10-30 20:00:00

fin : 2025-10-30

Date(s) :

2025-10-30

Pour le before

DJ set de Yendigba & Tdansdrive pour un mood afro, shatta, r&b, rap et dancehall

De quoi te restaurer

Des stands pour te mettre au max

Pour l’after à La Douche Froide

On passe en mode techno, pop, électro & années 2000 avec Kassy et DJ Honey B

Girls only, comme d’habitude !

Pas de dress code mais c’est le moment de sortir ton meilleur déguisement !

Tu viens solo ? Pas de panique ! On te mettra un bracelet jaune à ton arrivée, histoire de rencontrer facilement d’autres Bringueuses !Tout public

English :

For the before

DJ set by Yendigba & Tdansdrive for an afro, shatta, r&b, rap and dancehall mood

Food and drink

Booths to get your groove on

For the after-party at La Douche Froide

Techno, pop, electro & 2000s with Kassy and DJ Honey B

Girls only, as usual!

No dress code, but it’s time to get out your best disguise!

Coming solo? Don’t worry! We’ll give you a yellow bracelet when you arrive, so you can easily meet other Bringueuses!

German :

Für die before

DJ-Set von Yendigba & Tdansdrive für einen Afro-, Shatta-, R&B-, Rap- und Dancehall-Mood

Essen und Trinken

Stände, um dich in Schwung zu bringen

Für die Afterparty in La Douche Froide

Techno, Pop, Elektro & 2000er Jahre mit Kassy und DJ Honey B

Girls only, wie immer!

Kein Dresscode, aber es ist an der Zeit, dein bestes Kostüm herauszuholen!

Du kommst solo? Keine Panik! Wir legen dir bei deiner Ankunft ein gelbes Armband an, damit du leicht andere Bringueuses kennenlernen kannst!

Italiano :

Per il prima

DJ set di Yendigba & Tdansdrive per un’atmosfera afro, shatta, r&b, rap e dancehall

Cibo e bevande

Stands per entrare in sintonia con l’atmosfera

A seguire, La Douche Froide:

Techno, pop, electro e anni 2000 con Kassy e DJ Honey B

Solo ragazze, come sempre!

Non c’è un codice di abbigliamento, ma è ora di tirare fuori il vostro miglior travestimento!

Vieni da solo? Non preoccupatevi! Ti daremo un braccialetto giallo al tuo arrivo, così potrai incontrare facilmente altre Bringueuses!

Espanol :

Para el antes

DJ set de Yendigba & Tdansdrive para un ambiente afro, shatta, r&b, rap y dancehall

Comida y bebida

Stands para entrar en ambiente

Después en La Douche Froide

Techno, pop, electro y años 2000 con Kassy y DJ Honey B

Sólo chicas, como siempre

No hay código de vestimenta, ¡pero es hora de sacar tu mejor disfraz!

¿Vienes solo? No te preocupes Te daremos una pulsera amarilla cuando llegues, ¡así podrás conocer fácilmente a otras Bringueuses!

