Evo2 Line SAINT LARY PLA D’ADET Saint-Lary-Soulan
Evo2 Line SAINT LARY PLA D’ADET Saint-Lary-Soulan samedi 4 avril 2026.
Evo2 Line
SAINT LARY PLA D’ADET Départ télésiège Bouleaux Saint-Lary-Soulan Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-04
fin : 2026-04-04
Date(s) :
2026-04-04
Esprit de la course
Evo2 Line est une mass start VTT unique reliant le sommet des pistes au fond de vallée dans un format 100 % descente. L’objectif proposer un événement spectaculaire, accessible aux riders engagés, avec un vrai esprit de défi, de collectif et de partage autour de la montagne en fin de saison hivernale.
Date de l’événement
Samedi 4 avril 2026 Saint-Lary
Concept
Départ en mass start en haut du télésiège des Bouleaux
Arrivée au-dessus du village de Vignec
Parcours 100 % descendant
Environ 9 km de descente
1368 m de dénivelé négatif
L’itinéraire précis sera dévoilé quelques jours avant l’ouverture des inscriptions afin de préserver l’effet découverte.
Participants
100 riders maximum
Épreuve réservée aux +18 ans
Niveau engagé riders expérimentés recommandés
Inscriptions
Ouverture le 21 février 2026
Réservation en ligne uniquement
https://evolution2-saintlary.fr/ .
SAINT LARY PLA D’ADET Départ télésiège Bouleaux Saint-Lary-Soulan 65170 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Spirit of the race
Evo2 Line is a unique mountain bike mass start linking the top of the slopes to the valley floor in a 100% downhill format. The aim is to offer a spectacular event, accessible to committed riders, with a real spirit of challenge, teamwork and sharing around the mountains at the end of the winter season.
Event date
Saturday, April 4, 2026 ? Saint-Lary
Concept
Mass start at the top of the Bouleaux chairlift
Finish above the village of Vignec
100% downhill course
Approx. 9 km downhill
1368 m vertical drop
The precise itinerary will be revealed a few days before registration opens, to preserve the discovery effect.
L’événement Evo2 Line Saint-Lary-Soulan a été mis à jour le 2026-02-05 par OT de St Lary|CDT65