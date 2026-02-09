Evo2 Line SAINT LARY PLA D’ADET Saint-Lary-Soulan

Evo2 Line

SAINT LARY PLA D’ADET Départ télésiège Bouleaux Saint-Lary-Soulan Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2026-04-04

fin : 2026-04-04

2026-04-04

Esprit de la course

Evo2 Line est une mass start VTT unique reliant le sommet des pistes au fond de vallée dans un format 100 % descente. L’objectif proposer un événement spectaculaire, accessible aux riders engagés, avec un vrai esprit de défi, de collectif et de partage autour de la montagne en fin de saison hivernale.

Date de l’événement

Samedi 4 avril 2026 Saint-Lary

Concept

Départ en mass start en haut du télésiège des Bouleaux

Arrivée au-dessus du village de Vignec

Parcours 100 % descendant

Environ 9 km de descente

1368 m de dénivelé négatif

L’itinéraire précis sera dévoilé quelques jours avant l’ouverture des inscriptions afin de préserver l’effet découverte.

Participants

100 riders maximum

Épreuve réservée aux +18 ans

Niveau engagé riders expérimentés recommandés

Inscriptions

Ouverture le 21 février 2026

Réservation en ligne uniquement

https://evolution2-saintlary.fr/ .

SAINT LARY PLA D’ADET Départ télésiège Bouleaux Saint-Lary-Soulan 65170 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie

English :

Spirit of the race

Evo2 Line is a unique mountain bike mass start linking the top of the slopes to the valley floor in a 100% downhill format. The aim is to offer a spectacular event, accessible to committed riders, with a real spirit of challenge, teamwork and sharing around the mountains at the end of the winter season.

Event date

Saturday, April 4, 2026 ? Saint-Lary

Concept

Mass start at the top of the Bouleaux chairlift

Finish above the village of Vignec

100% downhill course

Approx. 9 km downhill

1368 m vertical drop

The precise itinerary will be revealed a few days before registration opens, to preserve the discovery effect.

