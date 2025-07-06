EXCURSION PATRIMOINE ET TERROIR EN 4X4 AVEC PASSCANIGO Prades 6 juillet 2025 14:00

Pyrénées-Orientales

EXCURSION PATRIMOINE ET TERROIR EN 4X4 AVEC PASSCANIGO Prades Pyrénées-Orientales

La formule idéale pour découvrir le patrimoine et le terroir du Conflent. Circuit empruntant les balcons nord autour de Vinça avec des vues panoramiques sur le Canigou. L’itinéraire se termine par un circuit dans le domaine de Domanova et une dégustation au caveau.

Sortie limitée à 6 personnes, sur réservation.

Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 82 04 17 81 pass.canigo@gmail.com

English :

The ideal way to discover the heritage and terroir of the Conflent region. A tour of the northern balconies around Vinça, with panoramic views of the Canigou. The itinerary ends with a tour of the Domanova estate and a wine tasting at the cellar.

Limited to 6 people, booking essential.

German :

Die ideale Formel, um das Kulturerbe und das Terroir des Conflent zu entdecken. Rundfahrt über die nördlichen Balkone um Vinça mit Panoramablick auf den Canigou. Die Route endet mit einem Rundgang durch das Weingut Domanova und einer Weinprobe im Weinkeller.

Ausflug auf 6 Personen beschränkt, Reservierung erforderlich.

Italiano :

Il modo ideale per scoprire il patrimonio e i prodotti locali del Conflent. L’itinerario tocca i balconi settentrionali intorno a Vinça, con vista panoramica sul Canigou. L’itinerario si conclude con la visita della tenuta Domanova e una degustazione di vini in cantina.

Limitato a 6 persone, prenotazione obbligatoria.

Espanol :

La forma ideal de descubrir el patrimonio y los productos locales del Conflent. Esta excursión recorre los balcones del norte en torno a Vinça, con vistas panorámicas del Canigou. El itinerario finaliza con una visita a la finca Domanova y una degustación de vinos en la bodega.

Limitado a 6 personas, imprescindible reservar.

