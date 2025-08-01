EXCURSION VERS LE CANIGOU EN 4X4 AVEC PASSCANIGO Prades

Prades Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 60 – 60 – 60

Début : 2025-08-01 09:00:00

Pour monter en 4×4 sur les hauteurs du Canigou, accéder à un refuge gardé de montagne et découvrir la faune et la flore. L’itinéraire jusque Batère est un livre à ciel ouvert sur l’histoire du massif et la biodiversité de la partie la plus orientale des Pyrénées.

Max 6 pers, sur réservation, repas au refuge ou pique-nique

Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 82 04 17 81 pass.canigo@gmail.com

English :

Take a 4×4 up to the heights of the Canigou, access a guarded mountain refuge and discover the flora and fauna. The route up to Batère is an open-air book on the history of the massif and the biodiversity of the easternmost part of the Pyrenees.

Max 6 pers, on reservation, meal at the refuge or picnic

German :

Mit dem Geländewagen auf die Höhen des Canigou fahren, zu einer bewachten Berghütte gelangen und die Tier- und Pflanzenwelt entdecken. Die Route bis Batère ist ein offenes Buch über die Geschichte des Massivs und die Artenvielfalt im östlichsten Teil der Pyrenäen.

Max. 6 Pers., Reservierung erforderlich, Essen in der Berghütte oder Picknick

Italiano :

Salite in 4×4 sulle alture del Canigou, accedete a un rifugio custodito e scoprite la flora e la fauna. Il percorso fino alla Batère è un libro a cielo aperto sulla storia del massiccio e sulla biodiversità della parte più orientale dei Pirenei.

Max 6 persone, prenotazione obbligatoria, pasto al rifugio o picnic

Espanol :

Suba en 4×4 a las alturas del Canigó, acceda a un refugio de montaña vigilado y descubra la flora y la fauna. La ruta hasta Batère es un libro al aire libre sobre la historia del macizo y la biodiversidad de la parte más oriental de los Pirineos.

Máximo 6 personas, reserva obligatoria, comida en el refugio o picnic

