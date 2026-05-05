, Exhibition pavillion of the National Archives of Georgia, Tbilissi

12 – 14 juin Exhibition pavillion of the National Archives of Georgia

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-06-12T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-12T17:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-06-14T09:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-14T17:00:00+02:00

Exhibition pavillion of the National Archives of Georgia 1 Vazha-Pshavela Avenue, Tbilisi Tbilissi 0150 საბურთალოს რაიონი [{« type »: « email », « value »: « info@archives.gov.ge »}]

National Archives of Georgia