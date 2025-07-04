Expériences Mossig & Vignoble sophro’Yoga au château Wangenbourg-Engenthal
Expériences Mossig & Vignoble sophro’Yoga au château
rue du château Wangenbourg-Engenthal Bas-Rhin
Début : Vendredi 2025-07-04 08:30:00
Dans la fraîcheur matinale, offrez-vous un moment de calme et de sérénité au château de Wangenbourg avec une séance de
sophro-yoga organisée par Marie-Claude pour bien commencer votre journée. Pour prolonger cette parenthèse apaisante,
partagez une tisane conviviale en fin de séance.
Dates 4 et 18 juillet, 1er et 22 août
Horaires 8h30-10h
Limite 5 à 12 personnes
Info tenue sportive à prévoir
Tarif 10€/personne .
rue du château Wangenbourg-Engenthal 67710 Bas-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 88 87 33 50 contact@mossig-vignoble-tourisme.fr
