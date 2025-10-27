Explore the history and wildlife of the Pink Granite Coast at Ploumanac’h, in English ! Perros-Guirec

37 Boulevard du Sémaphore Perros-Guirec

10:00:00

12:00:00

2025-10-27

Join Christine for a walk at breathtakingly beautiful Ploumanac’h. We’ll take the time to open our senses, revel in the vibrant landscape and explore the natural, geologic and human history of this remarkable part of the Pink Granite Coast. .

37 Boulevard du Sémaphore Perros-Guirec 22700 Côtes-d'Armor Bretagne

