EXPLORER LE DOMAINE PAR LES SENS

route de Fouzilhon Magalas Hérault

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-22

fin : 2026-02-22

Date(s) :

2026-02-22

Vivez une matinée immersive au Domaine Lou Belvestit, entre vignoble, bien-être et géobiologie. Découvrez l’histoire du domaine, initiez-vous aux énergies de la vigne et à la radiesthésie avec Lilian Lacorne, lithothérapeute de Kazespirit , puis savourez une sophro-dégustation guidée par Jean-François Vidal sophrologue. Possibilité de prolonger par un plateau charcuterie et vins sur réservation.

route de Fouzilhon Magalas 34480 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 12 88 61 13 contact@loubelvestit.com

Experience an immersive morning at Domaine Lou Belvestit, between vineyards, well-being and geobiology. Discover the history of the estate, learn about the energies of the vine and dowsing with Lilian Lacorne, lithotherapist from Kazespirit, then enjoy a guided sophro-tasting with Jean-François Vidal, sophrologist. A charcuterie and wine platter is available on reservation.

L’événement EXPLORER LE DOMAINE PAR LES SENS Magalas a été mis à jour le 2026-02-11 par 34 OT AVANT-MONTS