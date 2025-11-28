Expo collective et solidaire Salle Aurore Rochefort

Expo collective et solidaire

Salle Aurore 40 rue Jean Jaurès Rochefort Charente-Maritime

Début : 2025-11-28

fin : 2025-12-04

2025-11-28

22 artistes s’engagent au profit de l’association Cent pour un toit .

Salle Aurore 40 rue Jean Jaurès Rochefort 17300 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 30 66 15 28 virginie.richard@yahoo.fr

English : Collective and solidarity exhibition

22 artists are supporting the charity ‘Cent pour un toit’ (A Hundred for a Roof).

German : Gemeinschaftsausstellung und Solidarität

22 Künstler engagieren sich zugunsten des Vereins „Cent pour un toit” (Hundert für ein Dach).

Italiano :

22 artisti si impegnano a favore dell’associazione Cent pour un toit .

Espanol :

22 artistas se comprometen con la organización benéfica Cent pour un toit .

