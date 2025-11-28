Expo collective et solidaire Salle Aurore Rochefort
Expo collective et solidaire Salle Aurore Rochefort vendredi 28 novembre 2025.
Expo collective et solidaire
Salle Aurore 40 rue Jean Jaurès Rochefort Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-28
fin : 2025-12-04
Date(s) :
2025-11-28
22 artistes s’engagent au profit de l’association Cent pour un toit .
.
Salle Aurore 40 rue Jean Jaurès Rochefort 17300 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 30 66 15 28 virginie.richard@yahoo.fr
English : Collective and solidarity exhibition
22 artists are supporting the charity ‘Cent pour un toit’ (A Hundred for a Roof).
German : Gemeinschaftsausstellung und Solidarität
22 Künstler engagieren sich zugunsten des Vereins „Cent pour un toit” (Hundert für ein Dach).
Italiano :
22 artisti si impegnano a favore dell’associazione Cent pour un toit .
Espanol :
22 artistas se comprometen con la organización benéfica Cent pour un toit .
L’événement Expo collective et solidaire Rochefort a été mis à jour le 2025-11-13 par Office de Tourisme Rochefort Océan