Expo de l’été 2025 à Sabadel Latronquière Sabadel-Latronquière

Maison des Associations Sabadel-Latronquière Lot

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Gratuit

Début : 2025-07-18 15:00:00

fin : 2025-07-27 18:00:00

2025-07-18 2025-07-19 2025-07-23 2025-07-26 2025-07-30 2025-08-02

L’association M.A.R.T.E accueille deux artistes pour son exposition d’été. Bernadette BECK présente ses créations en poterie et ses peintures sur porcelaine. Françoise RUAU dévoile des œuvres réalisées à partir de techniques mixtes mêlant collages et peinture. Un moment artistique à découvrir dans un cadre convivial.

Vernissage le vendredi 18 juillet à 18h .

Maison des Associations Sabadel-Latronquière 46210 Lot Occitanie +33 5 65 40 32 37

English :

The M.A.R.T.E association welcomes two artists for its summer exhibition. Bernadette BECK presents her pottery creations and paintings on porcelain. Françoise RUAU unveils mixed-media works combining collage and painting. An artistic moment to discover in a convivial setting.

German :

Der Verein M.A.R.T.E begrüßt zwei Künstlerinnen zu seiner Sommerausstellung. Bernadette BECK stellt ihre Töpfereiarbeiten und Porzellanmalereien vor. Françoise RUAU zeigt Werke in Mischtechniken, die Collagen und Malerei miteinander verbinden. Ein künstlerischer Moment, den es in einem geselligen Rahmen zu entdecken gilt.

Italiano :

L’associazione M.A.R.T.E accoglie due artisti per la sua mostra estiva. Bernadette BECK presenta le sue creazioni in ceramica e i suoi dipinti su porcellana. Françoise RUAU presenta le sue opere a tecnica mista, che combinano collage e pittura. Un momento artistico da scoprire in un ambiente conviviale.

Espanol :

La asociación M.A.R.T.E acoge a dos artistas para su exposición de verano. Bernadette BECK presenta sus creaciones en cerámica y pinturas sobre porcelana. Françoise RUAU presenta sus obras en técnica mixta, que combinan collage y pintura. Un momento artístico para descubrir en un ambiente cordial.

