Expo & Fête Douces et Dingues à La Ferme de Louisotte – Route de Malmartel Bétaille, 17 mai 2025 14:00, Bétaille.

Début : 2025-05-17 14:00:00

2025-05-17

Une journée festive et artistique à la Ferme de Louisotte avec exposition interactive, concert poétique, visites guidées, dancefloor nocturne et restauration sur place. Une ambiance douce et déjantée pour petits et grands.

Programme

-14h-2h Expo Variations mécaniques et poétiques

– 16h Visite guidée

– 19h Chouchou Tour Chansons de GrandSinge

– 19h30 Restauration sur place

– 21h-2h Dancefloor Vinyl World Tour avec DJ Simao et DJ GrandSinge

C’est mieux de réserver pour les repas ! 06 60 15 81 34

Info expo et résas soirée par SMS 06 21 05 68 91

Route de Malmartel Ferme de Louisotte

Bétaille 46110 Lot Occitanie

English :

A festive, artistic day at the Ferme de Louisotte, with interactive exhibition, poetic concert, guided tours, late-night dancefloor and on-site catering. A sweet and crazy atmosphere for young and old.

Program

-2pm-2am: Mechanical and poetic variations exhibition

– 4pm: Guided tour

– 7pm: Chouchou Tour ? Songs by GrandSinge

– 7:30pm: Catering on site

– 9pm-2am: Dancefloor Vinyl World Tour with DJ Simao and DJ GrandSinge

Reservations are recommended for meals! 06 60 15 81 34

Info expo and evening bookings by SMS 06 21 05 68 91

German :

Ein festlicher und künstlerischer Tag auf der Ferme de Louisotte mit interaktiver Ausstellung, poetischem Konzert, Führungen, nächtlichem Dancefloor und Verpflegung vor Ort. Eine sanfte und verrückte Atmosphäre für Groß und Klein.

Programm

-14h-2h: Ausstellung Mechanische und poetische Variationen

– 16h: Geführter Rundgang

– 19h: Chouchou Tour ? Lieder von GrandSinge

– 19:30 Uhr: Verpflegung vor Ort

– 21h-2h: Vinyl World Tour Dancefloor mit DJ Simao und DJ GrandSinge

Es ist besser, für die Mahlzeiten zu reservieren! 06 60 15 81 34

Infos zur Ausstellung und Reservierungen für den Abend per SMS 06 21 05 68 91

Italiano :

Una giornata artistica e festosa alla Ferme de Louisotte, con una mostra interattiva, un concerto poetico, visite guidate, una pista da ballo notturna e un catering in loco. Un’atmosfera dolce e folle per grandi e piccini.

Programma

-14.00-2.00: Mostra di variazioni meccaniche e poetiche

– ore 16.00: Visita guidata

– ore 19.00: Tour di Chouchou? Canzoni di GrandSinge

– 19.30: Catering in loco

– 21.00-2.00: Tour mondiale del vinile da ballo con DJ Simao e DJ GrandSinge

È meglio prenotare per i pasti! 06 60 15 81 34

Info sulla mostra e prenotazioni serali via SMS 06 21 05 68 91

Espanol :

Una jornada festiva y artística en la Ferme de Louisotte, con una exposición interactiva, un concierto poético, visitas guiadas, una pista de baile nocturna y restauración in situ. Un ambiente dulce y alocado para grandes y pequeños.

Programa

-14.00-14.00 h: Exposición de variaciones mecánicas y poéticas

– 16.00 h: Visita guiada

– 19.00 h: Visita Chouchou ? Canciones de GrandSinge

– 19.30 h: Catering in situ

– 21.00-14.00: Vuelta al mundo del vinilo en la pista de baile con DJ Simao y DJ GrandSinge

Es mejor reservar para las comidas! 06 60 15 81 34

Información sobre la exposición y reservas nocturnas por SMS 06 21 05 68 91

L’événement Expo & Fête Douces et Dingues à La Ferme de Louisotte Bétaille a été mis à jour le 2025-05-11 par OT Vallée de la Dordogne