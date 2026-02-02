Expo La légende de Bigorrus VIC-EN-BIGORRE Vic-en-Bigorre

Expo La légende de Bigorrus

VIC-EN-BIGORRE Médiathèque Quai Rossignol Vic-en-Bigorre Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-04

fin : 2026-03-14

Date(s) :

2026-02-04

La médiathèque propose une immersion dans l’univers du projet Bigorrus à travers une exposition mêlant récit, imaginaire et création.

Dans le cadre du projet Bigorrus porté par la Communauté de Communes Adour Madiran, la médiathèque de Vic-en-Bigorre accueille l’exposition la légende de Bigorrus .

Venez découvrir un récit original imaginé par François DELAROZIÈRE exclusivement pour ce projet et plongez dans un univers mêlant création, imaginaire et territoire.

Des esquisses et travaux préparatoires du projet complète l’exposition.

Horaires d’ouverture

Le mercredi de 10h à 12h et de 14h à 19h

Le vendredi de 14h à 18h

Le samedi de 9h à 12h30 et de 14h à 17h .

VIC-EN-BIGORRE Médiathèque Quai Rossignol Vic-en-Bigorre 65500 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 43 05 25 mediatheque@adour-madiran.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The media library invites you to immerse yourself in the world of the Bigorrus project through an exhibition combining storytelling, imagination and creativity.

As part of the Bigorrus project run by the Communauté de Communes Adour Madiran, the Vic-en-Bigorre media library is hosting an exhibition entitled The legend of Bigorrus .

Come and discover an original story imagined by François DELAROZIÈRE exclusively for this project, and plunge into a universe combining creation, imagination and territory.

Sketches and preparatory work for the project complete the exhibition.

L’événement Expo La légende de Bigorrus Vic-en-Bigorre a été mis à jour le 2026-01-30 par HPTE|CDT65