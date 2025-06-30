Expo peinture, photo, sculpture Loctudy 30 juin 2025 10:30
Finistère
Expo peinture, photo, sculpture 2 Rue de Langoz Loctudy Finistère
Début : 2025-06-30 10:30:00
fin : 2025-07-13 12:30:00
Expositions peintures, photos, sculptures avec Chéni, E. Chabaud, H. Durant, T. Hervé, M. Neplaz, M.V. Obein. .
2 Rue de Langoz
Loctudy 29750 Finistère Bretagne +33 2 98 87 53 78
