Expo peinture, photo, sculpture Loctudy 30 juin 2025 10:30

Finistère

Expo peinture, photo, sculpture  2 Rue de Langoz Loctudy Finistère

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-30 10:30:00
fin : 2025-07-13 12:30:00

Date(s) :
2025-06-30

Expositions peintures, photos, sculptures avec Chéni, E. Chabaud, H. Durant, T. Hervé, M. Neplaz, M.V. Obein.   .

2 Rue de Langoz
Loctudy 29750 Finistère Bretagne +33 2 98 87 53 78 

