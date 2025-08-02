Expo photo « Céramigraphique » (8e Marché de Potiers de Montbron) Rue du Docteur Laborde Montbron 2 août 2025 10:00

–

A l’occasion du 8e Marché de potiers de Montbron des 23 et 24 août 2025, le photographe Eric Lamothe propose son exposition Céramigraphique , à la Chapelle Sainte-Marthe.

Rue du Docteur Laborde Chapelle Sainte-Marthe

Montbron 16220 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 82 17 83 97 elamothe.photo@gmail.com

English :

To coincide with the 8th Montbron Potters? Market on August 23 and 24, 2025, photographer Eric Lamothe presents his exhibition « Céramigraphique » at the Chapelle Sainte-Marthe.

German :

Anlässlich des 8. Töpfermarktes in Montbron am 23. und 24. August 2025 zeigt der Fotograf Eric Lamothe in der Kapelle Sainte-Marthe seine Ausstellung « Céramigraphique ».

Italiano :

In concomitanza con l’8° Mercato dei vasai di Montbron, il 23 e 24 agosto 2025, il fotografo Eric Lamothe allestisce la sua mostra « Céramigraphique » presso la Chapelle Sainte-Marthe.

Espanol :

Coincidiendo con el 8º Mercado de Alfareros de Montbron, los días 23 y 24 de agosto de 2025, el fotógrafo Eric Lamothe presenta su exposición « Céramigraphique » en la Capilla Sainte-Marthe.

