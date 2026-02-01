EXPO PHOTOS LES RÉPUBLICAINS ESPAGNOLS POUR TÉMOINS Médiathèque El Mil·lenari Toulouges

EXPO PHOTOS LES RÉPUBLICAINS ESPAGNOLS POUR TÉMOINS

Médiathèque El Mil·lenari Espace du 10 mai 1981 Toulouges Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-17 10:00:00

fin : 2026-03-23 17:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-02-17

Exposition Républicains espagnols pour témoins ? Cette exposition retrace l’ensemble du combat des républicains espagnols, depuis les premières heures du soulèvement jusqu’à l’exil et ses conséquences à plus long terme. Entrée libre….

.

Médiathèque El Mil·lenari Espace du 10 mai 1981 Toulouges 66350 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 56 51 11

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Spanish Republicans as Witnesses exhibition? This exhibition retraces the whole of the Spanish Republican struggle, from the first hours of the uprising to exile and its longer-term consequences. Free admission….

L’événement EXPO PHOTOS LES RÉPUBLICAINS ESPAGNOLS POUR TÉMOINS Toulouges a été mis à jour le 2026-02-10 par PERPIGNAN MEDITERRANEE TOURISME