EXPO PHOTOS LES RÉPUBLICAINS ESPAGNOLS POUR TÉMOINS Médiathèque El Mil·lenari Toulouges

EXPO PHOTOS LES RÉPUBLICAINS ESPAGNOLS POUR TÉMOINS
Médiathèque El Mil·lenari Espace du 10 mai 1981 Toulouges Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2026-02-17 10:00:00
fin : 2026-03-23 17:00:00
2026-02-17
Exposition Républicains espagnols pour témoins ? Cette exposition retrace l’ensemble du combat des républicains espagnols, depuis les premières heures du soulèvement jusqu’à l’exil et ses conséquences à plus long terme. Entrée libre….
Médiathèque El Mil·lenari Espace du 10 mai 1981 Toulouges 66350 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 56 51 11
English :
Spanish Republicans as Witnesses exhibition? This exhibition retraces the whole of the Spanish Republican struggle, from the first hours of the uprising to exile and its longer-term consequences. Free admission….
