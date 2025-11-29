Expo photos Velars-sur-Ouche
Expo photos Velars-sur-Ouche samedi 29 novembre 2025.
Velars-sur-Ouche Côte-d’Or
Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR
Début : 2025-11-29 10:00:00
fin : 2025-11-30 18:00:00
2025-11-29 2025-11-30
Exposition photos sur le thème Monochrome Noir et Blanc .
Velars-sur-Ouche 21370 Côte-d’Or Bourgogne-Franche-Comté
