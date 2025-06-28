Expo photos Vézelise 28 juin 2025 09:00
Meurthe-et-Moselle
Expo photos LE GRENIER DES HALLES Vézelise Meurthe-et-Moselle
Tarif : – – EUR
0
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-06-28 09:00:00
fin : 2025-06-29 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-06-28
2025-06-29
Exposition photo présentée par les membres du club photo du Saintois
samedi 28 juin de 14h à 19h00
dimanche 29 juin de 09h00 à 18h00
Au grenier des halles de VézeliseTout public
0 .
LE GRENIER DES HALLES
Vézelise 54330 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est photoclubsaintois@gmail.com
English :
Photo exhibition presented by members of the Saintois Photo Club
saturday June 28 from 2 pm to 7 pm
sunday June 29 from 09:00 to 18:00
In the attic of the halles de Vézelise
German :
Fotoausstellung, präsentiert von den Mitgliedern des Fotoclubs von Saintois
samstag, 28. Juni von 14:00 bis 19:00 Uhr
sonntag, 29. Juni von 09:00 bis 18:00 Uhr
Im Kornspeicher der Hallen von Vézelise
Italiano :
Mostra fotografica presentata dai soci del Foto Club Saintois
sabato 28 giugno dalle 14.00 alle 19.00
domenica 29 giugno dalle 9.00 alle 18.00
Nel sottotetto delle Halles de Vézelise
Espanol :
Exposición fotográfica presentada por los miembros del Foto Club Saintois
sábado 28 de junio de 14:00 a 19:00
domingo 29 de junio de 9:00 a 18:00
En el desván de las Halles de Vézelise
L’événement Expo photos Vézelise a été mis à jour le 2025-06-25 par OT DU PAYS DU SAINTOIS