Expo photos Vézelise 28 juin 2025 09:00

Meurthe-et-Moselle

Expo photos LE GRENIER DES HALLES Vézelise Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-06-28 09:00:00

fin : 2025-06-29 18:00:00

2025-06-28

2025-06-29

Exposition photo présentée par les membres du club photo du Saintois

samedi 28 juin de 14h à 19h00

dimanche 29 juin de 09h00 à 18h00

Au grenier des halles de VézeliseTout public

LE GRENIER DES HALLES

Vézelise 54330 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est photoclubsaintois@gmail.com

English :

Photo exhibition presented by members of the Saintois Photo Club

saturday June 28 from 2 pm to 7 pm

sunday June 29 from 09:00 to 18:00

In the attic of the halles de Vézelise

German :

Fotoausstellung, präsentiert von den Mitgliedern des Fotoclubs von Saintois

samstag, 28. Juni von 14:00 bis 19:00 Uhr

sonntag, 29. Juni von 09:00 bis 18:00 Uhr

Im Kornspeicher der Hallen von Vézelise

Italiano :

Mostra fotografica presentata dai soci del Foto Club Saintois

sabato 28 giugno dalle 14.00 alle 19.00

domenica 29 giugno dalle 9.00 alle 18.00

Nel sottotetto delle Halles de Vézelise

Espanol :

Exposición fotográfica presentada por los miembros del Foto Club Saintois

sábado 28 de junio de 14:00 a 19:00

domingo 29 de junio de 9:00 a 18:00

En el desván de las Halles de Vézelise

L’événement Expo photos Vézelise a été mis à jour le 2025-06-25 par OT DU PAYS DU SAINTOIS