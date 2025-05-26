Expo Richard Bouts – Le Sémaphore Plobannalec-Lesconil, 26 mai 2025 10:00, Plobannalec-Lesconil.

Finistère

Expo Richard Bouts  Le Sémaphore 11 rue Pierre Loti Plobannalec-Lesconil Finistère

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-05-26 10:00:00
fin : 2025-06-01 19:00:00

Date(s) :
2025-05-26

Expo de peinture de Richard Bouts.
Carnets de voyage mer, montagne, Maroc, urbain, abstrait…   .

Le Sémaphore 11 rue Pierre Loti
Plobannalec-Lesconil 29740 Finistère Bretagne +33 6 62 77 33 03 

English :

German :

Italiano :

Espanol :

L’événement Expo Richard Bouts Plobannalec-Lesconil a été mis à jour le 2025-05-14 par OT Destination Pays Bigouden Sud