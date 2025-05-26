Expo Richard Bouts – Le Sémaphore Plobannalec-Lesconil, 26 mai 2025 10:00, Plobannalec-Lesconil.
Finistère
Expo Richard Bouts Le Sémaphore 11 rue Pierre Loti Plobannalec-Lesconil
26 mai 2025 10:00
1 juin 2025 19:00
2025-05-26
Expo de peinture de Richard Bouts.
Carnets de voyage mer, montagne, Maroc, urbain, abstrait… .
Le Sémaphore 11 rue Pierre Loti
Plobannalec-Lesconil 29740 Finistère Bretagne +33 6 62 77 33 03
