Expos et ateliers in Marciac Village Marciac

Comme chaque année, à l’occasion du festival Jazz in Marciac, les expositions artistiques fleurissent dans les rues du village. Il y en a pour tous les goûts et pour tous les âges photos, gravures, dessins, peintures, sculptures, design, up-cycling, artisanat d’art… Baladez-vous dans les rues de Marciac pour aller à la rencontre de ces très nombreux créateurs.
LES FILLES DU FESTIVAL
Artisanat d’art, laine mohair et dérivé, bijoux et objets déco en verre filé
5 rue Abeilhé
10h-21h
LÀ GALERIE
Dans un bâtiment du XIIIe siècle, le seul de Marciac construit en brique de terre cuite.
L’atelier de Pascal Bazilé Une rétrospective ou presque
3 rue des Lilas
11h-13h / 16h-21h
ATELIER REANNE
Hera, peintures
Rémi Trotereau, sculptures
88 rue des Lilas
11h-13h / 15h-19h30
GALERIE PLACE DES LILAS
Philippe Gauberti, sculptures
8 rue de Juillac
11h-19h
ATELIER le LOFT
Serge Seguin, sculptures
Jean-Luc Beaufils, peintures
146 rue des Lilas
10h30-13h / 15h30-19h30
ATELIER LE 5
Annie Casanova, peintures
5 rue de Juillac
11h-13h00 / 15h-19h30
LES TROIS PETITS POTS
Poteries, objets déco et bijoux
7 Rue de Juillac
10h-20h
ATELIER TROTEREAU
Peintures, sculptures, céramiques et bijoux
2 Bis rue St Pierre
10h-13h / 15h-19h
EMMANUELLE GUTIERRES REQUENNE Voyage, voyages
Peintures à l’huile sur bois
Grange du 34 rue St Pierre
11h-15h et sur rdv
GALERIE A L’ANE BLEU Fragment de vie
Mise à l’honneur des artistes de la galerie qui fête ses 20 ans
Angle 19 rue Saint-Pierre
11h-20h jusqu’au 3/08 et 14h-20h à partir du 4/08
PAUL WEST
Peintures
1 rue Saint-Justin
10h30-21h
QUETZAL Création
Bijoux design éthiques mexicains
1 rue Saint-Justin
10h30-21h
SIMON FABRE
Sculptures en béton et bijoux en pierre et métal
1 rue Saint-Justin
10h30-21h
ATELIER DES DÉTOURS
Sophie Détours, céramique raku
Sophie Filisetti, xylographies
17 rue Saint-Justin
11h30-14h / 16h-20h
PERROTTE
Peintures
9 place de l’Hôtel de Ville
10h-20h
06 07 81 71 49
EVILO
Portrait de Jazzman, peintures au couteau
Sous les arcades, 12 place de l’Hôtel de Ville
10h-20h
SANDRA LEFRANÇOIS
Dessinatrice et peintre
Sous les arcades, 18 place de l’Hôtel de Ville
11h-20h
DECORENCIEL
Peintures
26 bis place de l’Hôtel de Ville
11h-19h30
ESPACE EQART
Perrotte, peintures et sculptures
Sébastien Allard, peintures et sculptures
Recyclage Design, sculptures, peintures, photographies
21, rue Henri Laignoux
10h-20h
ATELIER ASSALIT PHOTOGRAPHIE CONTEMPORAINE
Le pays des Brumes
15 rue Laignoux
10h-21h
MADE IN L’ATELIER
Maya Talavera
Céramique, textiles revalorisés, objets déco, bijoux, luminaires et tableaux
11 rue Laignoux
10h-13h / 15h-21h
GALERIE RUE DES 5 PARTS
Perry Taylor, dessins humoristiques et Jon Wainwright, photographies
Rue des 5 Parts
14h-21h
DJEBEL
Comme dans un jardin
Sculptures
Rue du Putnau
11h-19h
LE MARCO
Gordon Seward, peintures
7 bis rue Saint-Jean
15h-19h
RECYCLAGE DESIGN
Carl Jaunay, sculptures
Modji Family, sculptures
Issouf BouKongou, sculptures
Fred Zuzek, peintures
Sonia, peintures
Steve Chaudenson, sculptures
Jean-Pierre Fleury, photographies
Place des Frênes
10h-22h
D’ICI 2 MAINS
Galerie Boutique des Métiers d’art 25 artistes et artisans présentés
40 place de l’Hôtel de Ville
9h-21h
VERONIQUE CLANET
Peintures et sculptures
31 place de l’Hôtel de Ville
11h-20h
SETO
Peintures
1, rue Joseph Abeilhé
11h-20h
ATELIER CHOKERBALI
Bijoux en pierres semi-précieuses créés à Marciac
10 rue Notre-Dame
11h-13h/15h-20h
L’ATELIER DE MONA
Tableaux, sacs, bijoux
22 rue Notre-Dame
10h-13h/15h-19h
LES BAINS
Boutique, espace QUIET labellisé, expos, ateliers créatifs et soins bien-être, concerts, bar et petite restauration
34 rue Abeilhé
15h-23h
LAMPE-MERE
Expositions artisanales, concerts, petite restauration
10h-22h
VILLA LOUISE
10 artistes en résidence, concerts, ateliers, expos, restauration, banya
20 route de Mirande
Tous les jours sauf le mardi 12h-22h et le samedi 12h-01h30
CHAPELLE NOTRE-DAME-DE-LA-CROIX
Danièle Crey, peintures
Nicola Hoche, photographie en noir et blanc
Sylvain Trabut, sculptures végétales
Michèle Fuirer, artiste multidisciplinaire
Lundi au vendredi 14h-19h ; samedi et dimanche 10h-13h / 14h-19h
EGLISE NOTRE DAME DE L’ASSOMPTION (dans le narthex)
Exposition “En Attendant Henri IV »
10h-19h
.
Village MARCIAC Marciac 32230 Gers Occitanie +33 5 62 08 26 60 info@coeursudouest-tourisme.com
English :
Every year, during the Jazz in Marciac festival, art exhibitions flourish in the streets of the village. There’s something for every taste and age: photos, prints, drawings, paintings, sculptures, design, up-cycling, arts and crafts? Take a stroll through the streets of Marciac and meet some of the many artists on show.
THE FESTIVAL GIRLS
Arts and crafts, mohair wool and derivatives, jewelry and decorative objects in spun glass
5 rue Abeilhé
10am-9pm
LÀ GALERIE
In a 13th-century building, the only one in Marciac built of terracotta brick.
Pascal Bazilé?s studio: « A retrospective or almost »
3 rue des Lilas
11am-1pm / 4pm-9pm
REANNE WORKSHOP
Hera, paintings
Rémi Trotereau, sculptures
88 rue des Lilas
11am-1pm / 3pm-7.30pm
GALERIE PLACE DES LILAS
Philippe Gauberti, sculptures
8 rue de Juillac
11am 7pm
Le LOFT WORKSHOP
Serge Seguin, sculptures
Jean-Luc Beaufils, paintings
146 rue des Lilas
10:30am-1pm / 3:30pm-7:30pm
WORKSHOP LE 5
Annie Casanova, paintings
5 rue de Juillac
11am-1pm / 3pm-7.30pm
LES TROIS PETITS POTS
Pottery, decorative objects and jewelry
7 Rue de Juillac
10am-8pm
ATELIER TROTEREAU
Paintings, sculptures, ceramics and jewelry
2 Bis rue St Pierre
10am-1pm / 3pm-7pm
EMMANUELLE GUTIERRES REQUENNE « Voyage, voyages
Oil paintings on wood
Barn 34 rue St Pierre
11am-3pm and by appointment
GALERIE A L?ANE BLEU » Fragment de vie » (Fragment of life)
Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the gallery showcases its artists
Corner 19 rue Saint-Pierre
11am-8pm until 3/08 and 2pm-8pm from 4/08 onwards
PAUL WEST
Paintings
1 rue Saint-Justin
10:30am-9pm
QUETZAL Création
Mexican ethical design jewelry
1 rue Saint-Justin
10:30am-9pm
SIMON FABRE
Concrete sculptures and stone and metal jewelry
1 rue Saint-Justin
10:30am-9pm
ATELIER DES DÉTOURS
Sophie Détours, raku ceramics
Sophie Filisetti, xylography
17 rue Saint-Justin
11:30am-2pm / 4pm-8pm
PERROTTE
Paintings
9 place de l?Hôtel de Ville
10am-8pm
06 07 81 71 49
EVILO
Portrait de Jazzman, knife paintings
Under the arcades, 12 place de l?Hôtel de Ville
10am-8pm
SANDRA LEFRANÇOIS
Designer and painter
Sous les arcades, 18 place de l?Hôtel de Ville
11am-8pm
DECORENCIEL
Paintings
26 bis place de l?Hôtel de Ville
11am 7.30pm
ESPACE EQART
Perrotte, paintings and sculptures
Sébastien Allard, paintings and sculptures
Recyclage Design, sculptures, paintings, photographs
21, rue Henri Laignoux
10am-8pm
ATELIER ASSALIT CONTEMPORARY PHOTOGRAPHY
« The Land of Mists
15 rue Laignoux
10am-9pm
MADE IN L?ATELIER
Maya Talavera
Ceramics, recycled textiles, decorative objects, jewelry, lighting and paintings
11 rue Laignoux
10am-1pm / 3pm-9pm
GALLERY RUE DES 5 PARTS
Perry Taylor, cartoons and Jon Wainwright, photographs
Rue des 5 Parts
2pm-9pm
DJEBEL
« Comme dans un jardin
Sculptures
Rue du Putnau
11am-7pm
LE MARCO
Gordon Seward, paintings
7 bis rue Saint-Jean
3pm-7pm
DESIGN RECYCLING
Carl Jaunay, sculptures
Modji Family, sculptures
Issouf BouKongou, sculptures
Fred Zuzek, paintings
Sonia, paintings
Steve Chaudenson, sculptures
Jean-Pierre Fleury, photography
Place des Frênes
10am-10pm
D?ICI 2 MAINS
Galerie Boutique des Métiers d?art: 25 artists and craftspeople on display
40 place de l?Hôtel de Ville
9am-9pm
VERONIQUE CLANET
Paintings and sculptures
31 place de l’Hôtel de Ville
11am-8pm
SETO
Paintings
1, rue Joseph Abeilhé
11am-8pm
ATELIER CHOKERBALI
Semiprecious stone jewelry created in Marciac
10 rue Notre-Dame
11h-13h/15h-20h
L?ATELIER DE MONA
Paintings, bags, jewelry
22 rue Notre-Dame
10h-13h/15h-19h
LES BAINS
Store, QUIET space, exhibitions, creative workshops and wellness treatments, concerts, bar and snack bar
34 rue Abeilhé
3pm-11pm
LAMPE-MERE
Craft exhibitions, concerts, snack bar
10am-10pm
VILLA LOUISE
10 artists in residence, concerts, workshops, exhibitions, catering, banya
20 route de Mirande
Every day except Tuesday 12-10pm and Saturday 12-01:30am
CHAPELLE NOTRE-DAME-DE-LA-CROIX
Danièle Crey, paintings
Nicola Hoche, black and white photography
Sylvain Trabut, plant sculptures
Michèle Fuirer, multidisciplinary artist
Monday to Friday 2pm-7pm; Saturday and Sunday 10am-1pm / 2pm-7pm
EGLISE NOTRE DAME DE L’ASSOMPTION (in the narthex)
En Attendant Henri IV » exhibition
10am-7pm
German :
Wie jedes Jahr blühen anlässlich des Festivals Jazz in Marciac die Kunstausstellungen in den Straßen des Dorfes. Es ist für jeden Geschmack und jedes Alter etwas dabei: Fotos, Drucke, Zeichnungen, Gemälde, Skulpturen, Design, Upcycling, Kunsthandwerk? Schlendern Sie durch die Straßen von Marciac und begegnen Sie den zahlreichen Kunstschaffenden.
DIE MÄDCHEN DES FESTIVALS
Kunsthandwerk, Mohairwolle und Derivate, Schmuck und Deko-Objekte aus gesponnenem Glas
5 rue Abeilhé
10h-21h
LÀ GALERIE
In einem Gebäude aus dem 13. Jahrhundert, der einzigen in Marciac, die aus Lehmziegeln gebaut wurde.
Das Atelier von Pascal Bazilé: « Eine Retrospektive oder fast eine Retrospektive »
3 rue des Lilas
11h-13h / 16h-21h
ATELIER REANNE
Hera, Gemälde
Rémi Trotereau, Skulpturen
88 rue des Lilas
11-13 Uhr / 15-19.30 Uhr
GALERIE PLACE DES LILAS
Philippe Gauberti, Skulpturen
8 rue de Juillac
11h-19h
ATELIER le LOFT
Serge Seguin, Skulpturen
Jean-Luc Beaufils, Gemälde
146 rue des Lilas
10.30-13 Uhr / 15.30-19.30 Uhr
ATELIER LE 5
Annie Casanova, Gemälde
5 rue de Juillac
11h-13h00 / 15h-19h30
DIE DREI KLEINEN TÖPFE
Töpferwaren, Dekoartikel und Schmuck
7 Rue de Juillac
10h-20h
ATELIER TROTEREAU
Malerei, Skulpturen, Keramik und Schmuck
2 Bis Rue St Pierre
10h-13h / 15h-19h
EMMANUELLE GUTIERRES REQUENNE « Voyage, voyages » (Reise, Reisen)
Ölgemälde auf Holz
Scheune der 34 Rue St Pierre
11h-15h und nach Vereinbarung
GALERIE A L’ANE BLEU « Fragment des Lebens »
Ehrung der Künstler der Galerie, die ihr 20-jähriges Bestehen feiert
Ecke 19 rue Saint-Pierre
11h-20h bis zum 3/08 und 14h-20h ab dem 4/08
PAUL WEST
Gemälde
1 rue Saint-Justin
10.30-21 Uhr
QUETZAL Création
Mexikanischer ethischer Design-Schmuck
1 rue Saint-Justin
10.30-21 Uhr
SIMON FABRE
Skulpturen aus Beton und Schmuck aus Stein und Metall
1 Straße Saint-Justin
10.30-21 Uhr
ATELIER DES DÉTOURS
Sophie Détours, Raku-Keramik
Sophie Filisetti, Xylographien
17 rue Saint-Justin
11.30-14.00 Uhr / 16.00-20.00 Uhr
PERROTTE
Gemälde
9 place de l’Hôtel de Ville (Platz des Rathauses)
10h-20h
06 07 81 71 49
EVILO
Porträt eines Jazzman, Malerei mit dem Messer
Unter den Arkaden, 12 Place de l’Hôtel de Ville (Rathausplatz)
10h-20h
SANDRA LEFRANÇOIS
Zeichnerin und Malerin
Unter den Arkaden, 18 Place de l’Hôtel de Ville
11h-20h
DECORENCIEL
Gemälde
26 bis place de l’Hôtel de Ville (Rathausplatz)
11h-19h30
ESPACE EQART
Perrotte, Gemälde und Skulpturen
Sébastien Allard, Gemälde und Skulpturen
Recycle Design, Skulpturen, Gemälde, Fotografien
21, rue Henri Laignoux
10h-20h
ATELIER ASSALIT ZEITGENÖSSISCHE FOTOGRAFIE
» Das Land der Nebel »
15 rue Laignoux
10h-21h
MADE IN L’ATELIER
Maya Talavera
Keramik, aufgewertete Textilien, Deko-Objekte, Schmuck, Leuchten und Bilder
11 rue Laignoux
10h-13h / 15h-21h
GALERIE RUE DES 5 PARTS
Perry Taylor, Karikaturen und Jon Wainwright, Fotografien
Straße der 5 Teile
14h-21h
DJEBEL
» Comme dans un jardin » (Wie in einem Garten)
Skulpturen
Straße du Putnau
11h-19h
LE MARCO
Gordon Seward, Gemälde
7 bis Rue Saint-Jean
15h-19h
RECYCLING DESIGN
Carl Jaunay, Skulpturen
Modji Family, Skulpturen
Issouf BouKongou, Skulpturen
Fred Zuzek, Gemälde
Sonia, Gemälde
Steve Chaudenson, Skulpturen
Jean-Pierre Fleury, Fotografien
Platz der Eschen
10h-22h
D?ICI 2 MAINS
Galerie Boutique des Métiers d’art: 25 Künstler und Kunsthandwerker stellen sich vor
40 place de l’Hôtel de Ville (Rathausplatz)
9h-21h
VERONIQUE CLANET
Gemälde und Skulpturen
31 place de l’Hôtel de Ville (Rathausplatz)
11h-20h
SETO
Gemälde
1, rue Joseph Abeilhé
11h-20h
ATELIER CHOKERBALI
In Marciac kreierter Schmuck aus Halbedelsteinen
10 rue Notre-Dame
11h-13h/15h-20h
L’ATELIER DE MONA
Bilder, Taschen, Schmuck
22 rue Notre-Dame
10h-13h/15h-19h
LES BAINS
Boutique, QUIET-Bereich mit Gütesiegel, Ausstellungen, Kreativ-Workshops und Wellness-Behandlungen, Konzerte, Bar und kleine Snacks
34 rue Abeilhé
15h-23h
LAMPE-MERE
Kunsthandwerksausstellungen, Konzerte, kleiner Imbiss
10h-22h
VILLA LOUISE
10 Künstler in Residenz, Konzerte, Workshops, Ausstellungen, Essen und Trinken, Banya
20 route de Mirande
Täglich außer dienstags 12h-22h und samstags 12h-01h30
KAPELLE NOTRE-DAME-DE-LA-CROIX
Danièle Crey, Gemälde
Nicola Hoche, Schwarzweißfotografie
Sylvain Trabut, Pflanzenskulpturen
Michèle Fuirer, multidisziplinäre Künstlerin
Montag bis Freitag 14.00-19.00 Uhr; Samstag und Sonntag 10.00-13.00 Uhr / 14.00-19.00 Uhr
EGLISE NOTRE DAME DE L’ASSOMPTION (im Narthex)
Ausstellung ?En Attendant Henri IV » (Auf Heinrich IV. warten)
10h-19h
Italiano :
Come ogni anno, durante il festival Jazz in Marciac, le mostre d’arte fioriscono nelle strade del villaggio. Ce n’è per tutti i gusti e per tutte le età: foto, stampe, disegni, dipinti, sculture, design, up-cycling, artigianato artistico? Passeggiate per le strade di Marciac e incontrate alcuni dei tanti artisti in mostra.
LE RAGAZZE DEL FESTIVAL
Arti e mestieri, lana mohair e derivati, gioielli e oggetti decorativi in vetro filato
5 rue Abeilhé
10.00-21.00
LÀ GALERIE
In un edificio del XIII secolo, l’unico a Marciac costruito in mattoni di terracotta.
Studio di Pascal Bazilé: « Una retrospettiva o quasi »
3 rue des Lilas
11.00-13.00 / 16.00-21.00
LABORATORIO REANNE
Hera, dipinti
Rémi Trotereau, sculture
88 rue des Lilas
11.00-13.00 / 15.00-19.30
GALLERIA PLACE DES LILAS
Philippe Gauberti, sculture
8 rue de Juillac
11.00-19.00
Laboratorio le LOFT
Serge Seguin, sculture
Jean-Luc Beaufils, dipinti
146 rue des Lilas
10.30-13.00 / 15.30-19.30
LABORATORIO LE 5
Annie Casanova, dipinti
5 rue de Juillac
11.00-13.00 / 15.00-19.30
LES TROIS PETITS POTS
Ceramiche, oggetti decorativi e gioielli
7 Rue de Juillac
10.00-20.00
ATELIER TROTEREAU
Dipinti, sculture, ceramiche e gioielli
2 Bis rue St Pierre
10.00-13.00 / 15.00-19.00
EMMANUELLE GUTIERRES REQUENNE « Voyage, voyages
Dipinti a olio su legno
Fienile al 34 di rue St Pierre
11.00-15.00 e su appuntamento
GALERIE A L?ANE BLEU » Fragment de vie » (Frammento di vita)
Mostra degli artisti della galleria, che festeggia il suo 20° anniversario
Angolo di 19 rue Saint-Pierre
dalle 11.00 alle 20.00 fino al 3/08 e dalle 14.00 alle 20.00 dal 4/08 in poi
PAOLO OVEST
Dipinti
1 rue Saint-Justin
10.30-21.00
Creazione QUETZAL
Gioielli messicani di design etico
1 rue Saint-Justin
10.30-21.00
SIMON FABRE
Sculture in cemento e gioielli in pietra e metallo
1 rue Saint-Justin
10.30-21.00
ATELIER DES DÉTOURS
Sophie Détours, ceramica raku
Sophie Filisetti, xilografie
17 rue Saint-Justin
11.30-14.00 / 16.00-20.00
PERROTTA
Dipinti
9 place de l’Hôtel de Ville
dalle 10.00 alle 20.00
06 07 81 71 49
EVILO
Ritratto di Jazzman, dipinti a coltello
Sotto i portici, 12 place de l’Hôtel de Ville
dalle 10.00 alle 20.00
SANDRA LEFRANÇOIS
Disegnatrice e pittrice
Sotto i portici, 18 place de l’Hôtel de Ville
dalle 11.00 alle 20.00
DECORATORE
Dipinti
26 bis place de l’Hôtel de Ville
dalle 11.00 alle 19.30
SPAZIO EQART
Perrotte, dipinti e sculture
Sébastien Allard, dipinti e sculture
Recyclage Design, sculture, dipinti, fotografie
21, rue Henri Laignoux
dalle 10.00 alle 20.00
ATELIER ASSALIT FOTOGRAFIA CONTEMPORANEA
« Il paese delle nebbie
15 rue Laignoux
10.00-21.00
REALIZZATO IN L’ATELIER
Maya Talavera
Ceramica, tessuti riciclati, oggetti decorativi, gioielli, illuminazione e dipinti
11 rue Laignoux
10.00-13.00 / 15.00-21.00
GALLERIA RUE DES 5 PARTS
Perry Taylor, vignette e Jon Wainwright, fotografie
Rue des 5 Parts
dalle 14.00 alle 21.00
DJEBEL
« Comme dans un jardin
Sculture
Rue du Putnau
dalle 11.00 alle 19.00
LE MARCO
Gordon Seward, dipinti
7 bis rue Saint-Jean
15.00-19.00
RICICLO DEL DESIGN
Carl Jaunay, sculture
Famiglia Modji, sculture
Issouf BouKongou, sculture
Fred Zuzek, dipinti
Sonia, dipinti
Steve Chaudenson, sculture
Jean-Pierre Fleury, fotografia
Piazza delle Frênes
dalle 10.00 alle 22.00
D?ICI 2 MAINS
Galerie Boutique des Métiers d’art: 25 artisti e artigiani in mostra
40 place de l’Hôtel de Ville
9.00-21.00
VERONIQUE CLANET
Dipinti e sculture
31 place de l’Hôtel de Ville
dalle 11.00 alle 20.00
SETO
Dipinti
1, rue Joseph Abeilhé
dalle 11.00 alle 20.00
ATELIER CHOKERBALI
Gioielli in pietre semipreziose creati a Marciac
10 rue Notre-Dame
11.00-13.00/15.00-20.00
L’ATELIER DI MONA
Dipinti, borse, gioielli
22 rue Notre-Dame
10.00-13.00/15.00-19.00
LES BAINS
Negozio, area QUIET certificata, mostre, laboratori creativi e trattamenti benessere, concerti, bar e snack
34 rue Abeilhé
15.00-11.00
LAMPE-MERE
Mostre di artigianato, concerti, snack bar
dalle 10.00 alle 22.00
VILLA LOUISE
10 artisti in residenza, concerti, laboratori, mostre, ristorazione, banya
20 via de Mirande
Tutti i giorni tranne il martedì dalle 12.00 alle 22.00 e il sabato dalle 12.00 alle 13.30
CAPPELLA NOTRE-DAME-DE-LA-CROIX
Danièle Crey, dipinti
Nicola Hoche, fotografia in bianco e nero
Sylvain Trabut, sculture vegetali
Michèle Fuirer, artista multidisciplinare
Da lunedì a venerdì 14.00-19.00; sabato e domenica 10.00-13.00 / 14.00-19.00
EGLISE NOTRE DAME DE L’ASSOMPTION (nel nartece)
Mostra « En Attendant Henri IV
10.00-19.00
Espanol :
Como cada año, durante el festival Jazz in Marciac, las exposiciones de arte florecen en las calles del pueblo. Hay para todos los gustos y edades: fotos, grabados, dibujos, pinturas, esculturas, diseño, up-cycling, artesanía.. Pasee por las calles de Marciac y conozca a algunos de los muchos artistas expuestos.
LAS CHICAS DEL FESTIVAL
Artesanía, lana de mohair y derivados, joyas y objetos decorativos de vidrio hilado
5 rue Abeilhé
de 10.00 a 21.00 h
LÀ GALERIE
En un edificio del siglo XIII, el único de Marciac construido en ladrillo de terracota.
Estudio de Pascal Bazilé: « Una retrospectiva o casi »
3 rue des Lilas
11.00-13.00 h / 16.00-21.00 h
TALLER REANNE
Hera, pinturas
Rémi Trotereau, esculturas
88 rue des Lilas
11.00-13.00 h / 15.00-19.30 h
GALERÍA PLACE DES LILAS
Philippe Gauberti, esculturas
8 rue de Juillac
11.00-19.00 h
Taller le loft
Serge Seguin, esculturas
Jean-Luc Beaufils, pinturas
146 rue des Lilas
10.30-13.00 h / 15.30-19.30 h
TALLER LE 5
Annie Casanova, pinturas
5 rue de Juillac
11.00-13.00 h / 15.00-19.30 h
LES TROIS PETITS POTS
Cerámica, objetos de decoración y joyas
7 rue de Juillac
de 10.00 a 20.00 h
ATELIER TROTEREAU
Pintura, escultura, cerámica y joyería
2 Bis rue St Pierre
10.00-13.00 h / 15.00-19.00 h
EMMANUELLE GUTIERRES REQUENNE « Voyage, voyages
Óleos sobre madera
Granero del 34 rue St Pierre
de 11:00 a 15:00 y con cita previa
GALERIE A L’ANE BLEU » Fragment de vie » (Fragmento de vida)
Presentación de los artistas de la galería, que celebra su 20º aniversario
Esquina del 19 rue Saint-Pierre
de 11.00 a 20.00 h hasta el 3/08 y de 14.00 a 20.00 h a partir del 4/08
PAUL WEST
Pinturas
1 rue Saint-Justin
10.30 h-21 h
QUETZAL Creación
Joyería mexicana de diseño ético
1 rue Saint-Justin
10.30 h-21 h
SIMON FABRE
Esculturas de hormigón y joyas de piedra y metal
1 rue Saint-Justin
10.30 h-21 h
TALLER DES DÉTOURS
Sophie Détours, cerámica raku
Sophie Filisetti, xilografías
17 rue Saint-Justin
11.30-14.00 h / 16.00-20.00 h
PERROTTE
Pinturas
9 place de l’Hôtel de Ville
10h-20h
06 07 81 71 49
EVILO
Portrait de Jazzman, pinturas a cuchillo
Bajo los soportales, 12 place de l’Hôtel de Ville
de 10.00 a 20.00 h
SANDRA LEFRANÇOIS
Dibujante y pintora
Bajo los soportales, 18 place de l’Hôtel de Ville
de 11.00 a 20.00 h
DECORACIÓN
Pinturas
26 bis plaza del Hôtel de Ville
11.00 h 19.30 h
ESPACIO EQART
Perrotte, pinturas y esculturas
Sébastien Allard, pinturas y esculturas
Recyclage Design, esculturas, pinturas, fotografías
21, rue Henri Laignoux
de 10.00 a 20.00 h
ATELIER ASSALIT FOTOGRAFÍA CONTEMPORÁNEA
« El país de las brumas
15 rue Laignoux
de 10.00 a 21.00 h
MADE IN L’ATELIER
Maya Talavera
Cerámica, textiles reciclados, objetos de decoración, joyas, iluminación y pinturas
11 rue Laignoux
10.00-13.00 h / 15.00-21.00 h
GALERIE RUE DES 5 PARTS
Perry Taylor, dibujos animados y Jon Wainwright, fotografías
Rue des 5 Parts
14.00-21.00 h
DJEBEL
« Comme dans un jardin
Esculturas
Rue du Putnau
11.00 h 19.00 h
LE MARCO
Gordon Seward, pinturas
7 bis rue Saint-Jean
15.00-19.00 h
RECICLAJE DE DISEÑO
Carl Jaunay, esculturas
Familia Modji, esculturas
Issouf BouKongou, esculturas
Fred Zuzek, pinturas
Sonia, pinturas
Steve Chaudenson, esculturas
Jean-Pierre Fleury, fotografía
Plaza des Frênes
de 10.00 a 22.00 h
D’ICI 2 MAINS
Galerie Boutique des Métiers d’art: exposición de 25 artistas y artesanos
40 place de l’Hôtel de Ville
de 9.00 a 21.00 h
VERONIQUE CLANET
Pinturas y esculturas
31 place de l’Hôtel de Ville
11.00 a 20.00 h
SETO
Pinturas
1, rue Joseph Abeilhé
de 11.00 h. a 20.00 h
ATELIER CHOKERBALI
Joyas de piedras semipreciosas creadas en Marciac
10, rue Notre-Dame
11h-13h/3h-20h
ATELIER DE MONA
Pinturas, bolsos, joyas
22 rue Notre-Dame
10.00-13.00/17.00 h
LES BAINS
Tienda, zona QUIET certificada, exposiciones, talleres creativos y tratamientos de bienestar, conciertos, bar y tentempiés
34 rue Abeilhé
15.00-23.00 h
LAMPE-MERE
Exposiciones de artesanía, conciertos, bar
de 10.00 a 22.00 h
VILLA LOUISE
10 artistas en residencia, conciertos, talleres, exposiciones, restauración, banya
20 route de Mirande
Todos los días excepto el martes de 12.00 a 22.00 h. y el sábado de 12.00 a 13.30 h
CAPILLA NOTRE-DAME-DE-LA-CROIX
Danièle Crey, pinturas
Nicola Hoche, fotografía en blanco y negro
Sylvain Trabut, esculturas vegetales
Michèle Fuirer, artista multidisciplinar
De lunes a viernes, de 14.00 a 19.00 h; sábados y domingos, de 10.00 a 13.00 h / de 14.00 a 19.00 h
EGLISE NOTRE DAME DE L’ASSOMPTION (en el nártex)
Exposición « En Attendant Henri IV
de 10.00 a 19.00 h
