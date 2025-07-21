Expos et ateliers in Marciac Village Marciac

Début : 2025-07-21

fin : 2025-08-07

2025-07-21

Comme chaque année, à l’occasion du festival Jazz in Marciac, les expositions artistiques fleurissent dans les rues du village. Il y en a pour tous les goûts et pour tous les âges photos, gravures, dessins, peintures, sculptures, design, up-cycling, artisanat d’art… Baladez-vous dans les rues de Marciac pour aller à la rencontre de ces très nombreux créateurs.

LES FILLES DU FESTIVAL

Artisanat d’art, laine mohair et dérivé, bijoux et objets déco en verre filé

5 rue Abeilhé

10h-21h

LÀ GALERIE

Dans un bâtiment du XIIIe siècle, le seul de Marciac construit en brique de terre cuite.

L’atelier de Pascal Bazilé Une rétrospective ou presque

3 rue des Lilas

11h-13h / 16h-21h

ATELIER REANNE

Hera, peintures

Rémi Trotereau, sculptures

88 rue des Lilas

11h-13h / 15h-19h30

GALERIE PLACE DES LILAS

Philippe Gauberti, sculptures

8 rue de Juillac

11h-19h

ATELIER le LOFT

Serge Seguin, sculptures

Jean-Luc Beaufils, peintures

146 rue des Lilas

10h30-13h / 15h30-19h30

ATELIER LE 5

Annie Casanova, peintures

5 rue de Juillac

11h-13h00 / 15h-19h30

LES TROIS PETITS POTS

Poteries, objets déco et bijoux

7 Rue de Juillac

10h-20h

ATELIER TROTEREAU

Peintures, sculptures, céramiques et bijoux

2 Bis rue St Pierre

10h-13h / 15h-19h

EMMANUELLE GUTIERRES REQUENNE Voyage, voyages

Peintures à l’huile sur bois

Grange du 34 rue St Pierre

11h-15h et sur rdv

GALERIE A L’ANE BLEU Fragment de vie

Mise à l’honneur des artistes de la galerie qui fête ses 20 ans

Angle 19 rue Saint-Pierre

11h-20h jusqu’au 3/08 et 14h-20h à partir du 4/08

PAUL WEST

Peintures

1 rue Saint-Justin

10h30-21h

QUETZAL Création

Bijoux design éthiques mexicains

1 rue Saint-Justin

10h30-21h

SIMON FABRE

Sculptures en béton et bijoux en pierre et métal

1 rue Saint-Justin

10h30-21h

ATELIER DES DÉTOURS

Sophie Détours, céramique raku

Sophie Filisetti, xylographies

17 rue Saint-Justin

11h30-14h / 16h-20h

PERROTTE

Peintures

9 place de l’Hôtel de Ville

10h-20h

06 07 81 71 49

EVILO

Portrait de Jazzman, peintures au couteau

Sous les arcades, 12 place de l’Hôtel de Ville

10h-20h

SANDRA LEFRANÇOIS

Dessinatrice et peintre

Sous les arcades, 18 place de l’Hôtel de Ville

11h-20h

DECORENCIEL

Peintures

26 bis place de l’Hôtel de Ville

11h-19h30

ESPACE EQART

Perrotte, peintures et sculptures

Sébastien Allard, peintures et sculptures

Recyclage Design, sculptures, peintures, photographies

21, rue Henri Laignoux

10h-20h

ATELIER ASSALIT PHOTOGRAPHIE CONTEMPORAINE

Le pays des Brumes

15 rue Laignoux

10h-21h

MADE IN L’ATELIER

Maya Talavera

Céramique, textiles revalorisés, objets déco, bijoux, luminaires et tableaux

11 rue Laignoux

10h-13h / 15h-21h

GALERIE RUE DES 5 PARTS

Perry Taylor, dessins humoristiques et Jon Wainwright, photographies

Rue des 5 Parts

14h-21h

DJEBEL

Comme dans un jardin

Sculptures

Rue du Putnau

11h-19h

LE MARCO

Gordon Seward, peintures

7 bis rue Saint-Jean

15h-19h

RECYCLAGE DESIGN

Carl Jaunay, sculptures

Modji Family, sculptures

Issouf BouKongou, sculptures

Fred Zuzek, peintures

Sonia, peintures

Steve Chaudenson, sculptures

Jean-Pierre Fleury, photographies

Place des Frênes

10h-22h

D’ICI 2 MAINS

Galerie Boutique des Métiers d’art 25 artistes et artisans présentés

40 place de l’Hôtel de Ville

9h-21h

VERONIQUE CLANET

Peintures et sculptures

31 place de l’Hôtel de Ville

11h-20h

SETO

Peintures

1, rue Joseph Abeilhé

11h-20h

ATELIER CHOKERBALI

Bijoux en pierres semi-précieuses créés à Marciac

10 rue Notre-Dame

11h-13h/15h-20h

L’ATELIER DE MONA

Tableaux, sacs, bijoux

22 rue Notre-Dame

10h-13h/15h-19h

LES BAINS

Boutique, espace QUIET labellisé, expos, ateliers créatifs et soins bien-être, concerts, bar et petite restauration

34 rue Abeilhé

15h-23h

LAMPE-MERE

Expositions artisanales, concerts, petite restauration

10h-22h

VILLA LOUISE

10 artistes en résidence, concerts, ateliers, expos, restauration, banya

20 route de Mirande

Tous les jours sauf le mardi 12h-22h et le samedi 12h-01h30

CHAPELLE NOTRE-DAME-DE-LA-CROIX

Danièle Crey, peintures

Nicola Hoche, photographie en noir et blanc

Sylvain Trabut, sculptures végétales

Michèle Fuirer, artiste multidisciplinaire

Lundi au vendredi 14h-19h ; samedi et dimanche 10h-13h / 14h-19h

EGLISE NOTRE DAME DE L’ASSOMPTION (dans le narthex)

Exposition “En Attendant Henri IV »

10h-19h

Village MARCIAC Marciac 32230 Gers Occitanie

English :

Every year, during the Jazz in Marciac festival, art exhibitions flourish in the streets of the village. There’s something for every taste and age: photos, prints, drawings, paintings, sculptures, design, up-cycling, arts and crafts? Take a stroll through the streets of Marciac and meet some of the many artists on show.

THE FESTIVAL GIRLS

Arts and crafts, mohair wool and derivatives, jewelry and decorative objects in spun glass

5 rue Abeilhé

10am-9pm

LÀ GALERIE

In a 13th-century building, the only one in Marciac built of terracotta brick.

Pascal Bazilé?s studio: « A retrospective or almost »

3 rue des Lilas

11am-1pm / 4pm-9pm

REANNE WORKSHOP

Hera, paintings

Rémi Trotereau, sculptures

88 rue des Lilas

11am-1pm / 3pm-7.30pm

GALERIE PLACE DES LILAS

Philippe Gauberti, sculptures

8 rue de Juillac

11am 7pm

Le LOFT WORKSHOP

Serge Seguin, sculptures

Jean-Luc Beaufils, paintings

146 rue des Lilas

10:30am-1pm / 3:30pm-7:30pm

WORKSHOP LE 5

Annie Casanova, paintings

5 rue de Juillac

11am-1pm / 3pm-7.30pm

LES TROIS PETITS POTS

Pottery, decorative objects and jewelry

7 Rue de Juillac

10am-8pm

ATELIER TROTEREAU

Paintings, sculptures, ceramics and jewelry

2 Bis rue St Pierre

10am-1pm / 3pm-7pm

EMMANUELLE GUTIERRES REQUENNE « Voyage, voyages

Oil paintings on wood

Barn 34 rue St Pierre

11am-3pm and by appointment

GALERIE A L?ANE BLEU » Fragment de vie » (Fragment of life)

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the gallery showcases its artists

Corner 19 rue Saint-Pierre

11am-8pm until 3/08 and 2pm-8pm from 4/08 onwards

PAUL WEST

Paintings

1 rue Saint-Justin

10:30am-9pm

QUETZAL Création

Mexican ethical design jewelry

1 rue Saint-Justin

10:30am-9pm

SIMON FABRE

Concrete sculptures and stone and metal jewelry

1 rue Saint-Justin

10:30am-9pm

ATELIER DES DÉTOURS

Sophie Détours, raku ceramics

Sophie Filisetti, xylography

17 rue Saint-Justin

11:30am-2pm / 4pm-8pm

PERROTTE

Paintings

9 place de l?Hôtel de Ville

10am-8pm

06 07 81 71 49

EVILO

Portrait de Jazzman, knife paintings

Under the arcades, 12 place de l?Hôtel de Ville

10am-8pm

SANDRA LEFRANÇOIS

Designer and painter

Sous les arcades, 18 place de l?Hôtel de Ville

11am-8pm

DECORENCIEL

Paintings

26 bis place de l?Hôtel de Ville

11am 7.30pm

ESPACE EQART

Perrotte, paintings and sculptures

Sébastien Allard, paintings and sculptures

Recyclage Design, sculptures, paintings, photographs

21, rue Henri Laignoux

10am-8pm

ATELIER ASSALIT CONTEMPORARY PHOTOGRAPHY

« The Land of Mists

15 rue Laignoux

10am-9pm

MADE IN L?ATELIER

Maya Talavera

Ceramics, recycled textiles, decorative objects, jewelry, lighting and paintings

11 rue Laignoux

10am-1pm / 3pm-9pm

GALLERY RUE DES 5 PARTS

Perry Taylor, cartoons and Jon Wainwright, photographs

Rue des 5 Parts

2pm-9pm

DJEBEL

« Comme dans un jardin

Sculptures

Rue du Putnau

11am-7pm

LE MARCO

Gordon Seward, paintings

7 bis rue Saint-Jean

3pm-7pm

DESIGN RECYCLING

Carl Jaunay, sculptures

Modji Family, sculptures

Issouf BouKongou, sculptures

Fred Zuzek, paintings

Sonia, paintings

Steve Chaudenson, sculptures

Jean-Pierre Fleury, photography

Place des Frênes

10am-10pm

D?ICI 2 MAINS

Galerie Boutique des Métiers d?art: 25 artists and craftspeople on display

40 place de l?Hôtel de Ville

9am-9pm

VERONIQUE CLANET

Paintings and sculptures

31 place de l’Hôtel de Ville

11am-8pm

SETO

Paintings

1, rue Joseph Abeilhé

11am-8pm

ATELIER CHOKERBALI

Semiprecious stone jewelry created in Marciac

10 rue Notre-Dame

11h-13h/15h-20h

L?ATELIER DE MONA

Paintings, bags, jewelry

22 rue Notre-Dame

10h-13h/15h-19h

LES BAINS

Store, QUIET space, exhibitions, creative workshops and wellness treatments, concerts, bar and snack bar

34 rue Abeilhé

3pm-11pm

LAMPE-MERE

Craft exhibitions, concerts, snack bar

10am-10pm

VILLA LOUISE

10 artists in residence, concerts, workshops, exhibitions, catering, banya

20 route de Mirande

Every day except Tuesday 12-10pm and Saturday 12-01:30am

CHAPELLE NOTRE-DAME-DE-LA-CROIX

Danièle Crey, paintings

Nicola Hoche, black and white photography

Sylvain Trabut, plant sculptures

Michèle Fuirer, multidisciplinary artist

Monday to Friday 2pm-7pm; Saturday and Sunday 10am-1pm / 2pm-7pm

EGLISE NOTRE DAME DE L’ASSOMPTION (in the narthex)

En Attendant Henri IV » exhibition

10am-7pm

German :

Wie jedes Jahr blühen anlässlich des Festivals Jazz in Marciac die Kunstausstellungen in den Straßen des Dorfes. Es ist für jeden Geschmack und jedes Alter etwas dabei: Fotos, Drucke, Zeichnungen, Gemälde, Skulpturen, Design, Upcycling, Kunsthandwerk? Schlendern Sie durch die Straßen von Marciac und begegnen Sie den zahlreichen Kunstschaffenden.

DIE MÄDCHEN DES FESTIVALS

Kunsthandwerk, Mohairwolle und Derivate, Schmuck und Deko-Objekte aus gesponnenem Glas

5 rue Abeilhé

10h-21h

LÀ GALERIE

In einem Gebäude aus dem 13. Jahrhundert, der einzigen in Marciac, die aus Lehmziegeln gebaut wurde.

Das Atelier von Pascal Bazilé: « Eine Retrospektive oder fast eine Retrospektive »

3 rue des Lilas

11h-13h / 16h-21h

ATELIER REANNE

Hera, Gemälde

Rémi Trotereau, Skulpturen

88 rue des Lilas

11-13 Uhr / 15-19.30 Uhr

GALERIE PLACE DES LILAS

Philippe Gauberti, Skulpturen

8 rue de Juillac

11h-19h

ATELIER le LOFT

Serge Seguin, Skulpturen

Jean-Luc Beaufils, Gemälde

146 rue des Lilas

10.30-13 Uhr / 15.30-19.30 Uhr

ATELIER LE 5

Annie Casanova, Gemälde

5 rue de Juillac

11h-13h00 / 15h-19h30

DIE DREI KLEINEN TÖPFE

Töpferwaren, Dekoartikel und Schmuck

7 Rue de Juillac

10h-20h

ATELIER TROTEREAU

Malerei, Skulpturen, Keramik und Schmuck

2 Bis Rue St Pierre

10h-13h / 15h-19h

EMMANUELLE GUTIERRES REQUENNE « Voyage, voyages » (Reise, Reisen)

Ölgemälde auf Holz

Scheune der 34 Rue St Pierre

11h-15h und nach Vereinbarung

GALERIE A L’ANE BLEU « Fragment des Lebens »

Ehrung der Künstler der Galerie, die ihr 20-jähriges Bestehen feiert

Ecke 19 rue Saint-Pierre

11h-20h bis zum 3/08 und 14h-20h ab dem 4/08

PAUL WEST

Gemälde

1 rue Saint-Justin

10.30-21 Uhr

QUETZAL Création

Mexikanischer ethischer Design-Schmuck

1 rue Saint-Justin

10.30-21 Uhr

SIMON FABRE

Skulpturen aus Beton und Schmuck aus Stein und Metall

1 Straße Saint-Justin

10.30-21 Uhr

ATELIER DES DÉTOURS

Sophie Détours, Raku-Keramik

Sophie Filisetti, Xylographien

17 rue Saint-Justin

11.30-14.00 Uhr / 16.00-20.00 Uhr

PERROTTE

Gemälde

9 place de l’Hôtel de Ville (Platz des Rathauses)

10h-20h

06 07 81 71 49

EVILO

Porträt eines Jazzman, Malerei mit dem Messer

Unter den Arkaden, 12 Place de l’Hôtel de Ville (Rathausplatz)

10h-20h

SANDRA LEFRANÇOIS

Zeichnerin und Malerin

Unter den Arkaden, 18 Place de l’Hôtel de Ville

11h-20h

DECORENCIEL

Gemälde

26 bis place de l’Hôtel de Ville (Rathausplatz)

11h-19h30

ESPACE EQART

Perrotte, Gemälde und Skulpturen

Sébastien Allard, Gemälde und Skulpturen

Recycle Design, Skulpturen, Gemälde, Fotografien

21, rue Henri Laignoux

10h-20h

ATELIER ASSALIT ZEITGENÖSSISCHE FOTOGRAFIE

» Das Land der Nebel »

15 rue Laignoux

10h-21h

MADE IN L’ATELIER

Maya Talavera

Keramik, aufgewertete Textilien, Deko-Objekte, Schmuck, Leuchten und Bilder

11 rue Laignoux

10h-13h / 15h-21h

GALERIE RUE DES 5 PARTS

Perry Taylor, Karikaturen und Jon Wainwright, Fotografien

Straße der 5 Teile

14h-21h

DJEBEL

» Comme dans un jardin » (Wie in einem Garten)

Skulpturen

Straße du Putnau

11h-19h

LE MARCO

Gordon Seward, Gemälde

7 bis Rue Saint-Jean

15h-19h

RECYCLING DESIGN

Carl Jaunay, Skulpturen

Modji Family, Skulpturen

Issouf BouKongou, Skulpturen

Fred Zuzek, Gemälde

Sonia, Gemälde

Steve Chaudenson, Skulpturen

Jean-Pierre Fleury, Fotografien

Platz der Eschen

10h-22h

D?ICI 2 MAINS

Galerie Boutique des Métiers d’art: 25 Künstler und Kunsthandwerker stellen sich vor

40 place de l’Hôtel de Ville (Rathausplatz)

9h-21h

VERONIQUE CLANET

Gemälde und Skulpturen

31 place de l’Hôtel de Ville (Rathausplatz)

11h-20h

SETO

Gemälde

1, rue Joseph Abeilhé

11h-20h

ATELIER CHOKERBALI

In Marciac kreierter Schmuck aus Halbedelsteinen

10 rue Notre-Dame

11h-13h/15h-20h

L’ATELIER DE MONA

Bilder, Taschen, Schmuck

22 rue Notre-Dame

10h-13h/15h-19h

LES BAINS

Boutique, QUIET-Bereich mit Gütesiegel, Ausstellungen, Kreativ-Workshops und Wellness-Behandlungen, Konzerte, Bar und kleine Snacks

34 rue Abeilhé

15h-23h

LAMPE-MERE

Kunsthandwerksausstellungen, Konzerte, kleiner Imbiss

10h-22h

VILLA LOUISE

10 Künstler in Residenz, Konzerte, Workshops, Ausstellungen, Essen und Trinken, Banya

20 route de Mirande

Täglich außer dienstags 12h-22h und samstags 12h-01h30

KAPELLE NOTRE-DAME-DE-LA-CROIX

Danièle Crey, Gemälde

Nicola Hoche, Schwarzweißfotografie

Sylvain Trabut, Pflanzenskulpturen

Michèle Fuirer, multidisziplinäre Künstlerin

Montag bis Freitag 14.00-19.00 Uhr; Samstag und Sonntag 10.00-13.00 Uhr / 14.00-19.00 Uhr

EGLISE NOTRE DAME DE L’ASSOMPTION (im Narthex)

Ausstellung ?En Attendant Henri IV » (Auf Heinrich IV. warten)

10h-19h

Italiano :

Come ogni anno, durante il festival Jazz in Marciac, le mostre d’arte fioriscono nelle strade del villaggio. Ce n’è per tutti i gusti e per tutte le età: foto, stampe, disegni, dipinti, sculture, design, up-cycling, artigianato artistico? Passeggiate per le strade di Marciac e incontrate alcuni dei tanti artisti in mostra.

LE RAGAZZE DEL FESTIVAL

Arti e mestieri, lana mohair e derivati, gioielli e oggetti decorativi in vetro filato

5 rue Abeilhé

10.00-21.00

LÀ GALERIE

In un edificio del XIII secolo, l’unico a Marciac costruito in mattoni di terracotta.

Studio di Pascal Bazilé: « Una retrospettiva o quasi »

3 rue des Lilas

11.00-13.00 / 16.00-21.00

LABORATORIO REANNE

Hera, dipinti

Rémi Trotereau, sculture

88 rue des Lilas

11.00-13.00 / 15.00-19.30

GALLERIA PLACE DES LILAS

Philippe Gauberti, sculture

8 rue de Juillac

11.00-19.00

Laboratorio le LOFT

Serge Seguin, sculture

Jean-Luc Beaufils, dipinti

146 rue des Lilas

10.30-13.00 / 15.30-19.30

LABORATORIO LE 5

Annie Casanova, dipinti

5 rue de Juillac

11.00-13.00 / 15.00-19.30

LES TROIS PETITS POTS

Ceramiche, oggetti decorativi e gioielli

7 Rue de Juillac

10.00-20.00

ATELIER TROTEREAU

Dipinti, sculture, ceramiche e gioielli

2 Bis rue St Pierre

10.00-13.00 / 15.00-19.00

EMMANUELLE GUTIERRES REQUENNE « Voyage, voyages

Dipinti a olio su legno

Fienile al 34 di rue St Pierre

11.00-15.00 e su appuntamento

GALERIE A L?ANE BLEU » Fragment de vie » (Frammento di vita)

Mostra degli artisti della galleria, che festeggia il suo 20° anniversario

Angolo di 19 rue Saint-Pierre

dalle 11.00 alle 20.00 fino al 3/08 e dalle 14.00 alle 20.00 dal 4/08 in poi

PAOLO OVEST

Dipinti

1 rue Saint-Justin

10.30-21.00

Creazione QUETZAL

Gioielli messicani di design etico

1 rue Saint-Justin

10.30-21.00

SIMON FABRE

Sculture in cemento e gioielli in pietra e metallo

1 rue Saint-Justin

10.30-21.00

ATELIER DES DÉTOURS

Sophie Détours, ceramica raku

Sophie Filisetti, xilografie

17 rue Saint-Justin

11.30-14.00 / 16.00-20.00

PERROTTA

Dipinti

9 place de l’Hôtel de Ville

dalle 10.00 alle 20.00

06 07 81 71 49

EVILO

Ritratto di Jazzman, dipinti a coltello

Sotto i portici, 12 place de l’Hôtel de Ville

dalle 10.00 alle 20.00

SANDRA LEFRANÇOIS

Disegnatrice e pittrice

Sotto i portici, 18 place de l’Hôtel de Ville

dalle 11.00 alle 20.00

DECORATORE

Dipinti

26 bis place de l’Hôtel de Ville

dalle 11.00 alle 19.30

SPAZIO EQART

Perrotte, dipinti e sculture

Sébastien Allard, dipinti e sculture

Recyclage Design, sculture, dipinti, fotografie

21, rue Henri Laignoux

dalle 10.00 alle 20.00

ATELIER ASSALIT FOTOGRAFIA CONTEMPORANEA

« Il paese delle nebbie

15 rue Laignoux

10.00-21.00

REALIZZATO IN L’ATELIER

Maya Talavera

Ceramica, tessuti riciclati, oggetti decorativi, gioielli, illuminazione e dipinti

11 rue Laignoux

10.00-13.00 / 15.00-21.00

GALLERIA RUE DES 5 PARTS

Perry Taylor, vignette e Jon Wainwright, fotografie

Rue des 5 Parts

dalle 14.00 alle 21.00

DJEBEL

« Comme dans un jardin

Sculture

Rue du Putnau

dalle 11.00 alle 19.00

LE MARCO

Gordon Seward, dipinti

7 bis rue Saint-Jean

15.00-19.00

RICICLO DEL DESIGN

Carl Jaunay, sculture

Famiglia Modji, sculture

Issouf BouKongou, sculture

Fred Zuzek, dipinti

Sonia, dipinti

Steve Chaudenson, sculture

Jean-Pierre Fleury, fotografia

Piazza delle Frênes

dalle 10.00 alle 22.00

D?ICI 2 MAINS

Galerie Boutique des Métiers d’art: 25 artisti e artigiani in mostra

40 place de l’Hôtel de Ville

9.00-21.00

VERONIQUE CLANET

Dipinti e sculture

31 place de l’Hôtel de Ville

dalle 11.00 alle 20.00

SETO

Dipinti

1, rue Joseph Abeilhé

dalle 11.00 alle 20.00

ATELIER CHOKERBALI

Gioielli in pietre semipreziose creati a Marciac

10 rue Notre-Dame

11.00-13.00/15.00-20.00

L’ATELIER DI MONA

Dipinti, borse, gioielli

22 rue Notre-Dame

10.00-13.00/15.00-19.00

LES BAINS

Negozio, area QUIET certificata, mostre, laboratori creativi e trattamenti benessere, concerti, bar e snack

34 rue Abeilhé

15.00-11.00

LAMPE-MERE

Mostre di artigianato, concerti, snack bar

dalle 10.00 alle 22.00

VILLA LOUISE

10 artisti in residenza, concerti, laboratori, mostre, ristorazione, banya

20 via de Mirande

Tutti i giorni tranne il martedì dalle 12.00 alle 22.00 e il sabato dalle 12.00 alle 13.30

CAPPELLA NOTRE-DAME-DE-LA-CROIX

Danièle Crey, dipinti

Nicola Hoche, fotografia in bianco e nero

Sylvain Trabut, sculture vegetali

Michèle Fuirer, artista multidisciplinare

Da lunedì a venerdì 14.00-19.00; sabato e domenica 10.00-13.00 / 14.00-19.00

EGLISE NOTRE DAME DE L’ASSOMPTION (nel nartece)

Mostra « En Attendant Henri IV

10.00-19.00

Espanol :

Como cada año, durante el festival Jazz in Marciac, las exposiciones de arte florecen en las calles del pueblo. Hay para todos los gustos y edades: fotos, grabados, dibujos, pinturas, esculturas, diseño, up-cycling, artesanía.. Pasee por las calles de Marciac y conozca a algunos de los muchos artistas expuestos.

LAS CHICAS DEL FESTIVAL

Artesanía, lana de mohair y derivados, joyas y objetos decorativos de vidrio hilado

5 rue Abeilhé

de 10.00 a 21.00 h

LÀ GALERIE

En un edificio del siglo XIII, el único de Marciac construido en ladrillo de terracota.

Estudio de Pascal Bazilé: « Una retrospectiva o casi »

3 rue des Lilas

11.00-13.00 h / 16.00-21.00 h

TALLER REANNE

Hera, pinturas

Rémi Trotereau, esculturas

88 rue des Lilas

11.00-13.00 h / 15.00-19.30 h

GALERÍA PLACE DES LILAS

Philippe Gauberti, esculturas

8 rue de Juillac

11.00-19.00 h

Taller le loft

Serge Seguin, esculturas

Jean-Luc Beaufils, pinturas

146 rue des Lilas

10.30-13.00 h / 15.30-19.30 h

TALLER LE 5

Annie Casanova, pinturas

5 rue de Juillac

11.00-13.00 h / 15.00-19.30 h

LES TROIS PETITS POTS

Cerámica, objetos de decoración y joyas

7 rue de Juillac

de 10.00 a 20.00 h

ATELIER TROTEREAU

Pintura, escultura, cerámica y joyería

2 Bis rue St Pierre

10.00-13.00 h / 15.00-19.00 h

EMMANUELLE GUTIERRES REQUENNE « Voyage, voyages

Óleos sobre madera

Granero del 34 rue St Pierre

de 11:00 a 15:00 y con cita previa

GALERIE A L’ANE BLEU » Fragment de vie » (Fragmento de vida)

Presentación de los artistas de la galería, que celebra su 20º aniversario

Esquina del 19 rue Saint-Pierre

de 11.00 a 20.00 h hasta el 3/08 y de 14.00 a 20.00 h a partir del 4/08

PAUL WEST

Pinturas

1 rue Saint-Justin

10.30 h-21 h

QUETZAL Creación

Joyería mexicana de diseño ético

1 rue Saint-Justin

10.30 h-21 h

SIMON FABRE

Esculturas de hormigón y joyas de piedra y metal

1 rue Saint-Justin

10.30 h-21 h

TALLER DES DÉTOURS

Sophie Détours, cerámica raku

Sophie Filisetti, xilografías

17 rue Saint-Justin

11.30-14.00 h / 16.00-20.00 h

PERROTTE

Pinturas

9 place de l’Hôtel de Ville

10h-20h

06 07 81 71 49

EVILO

Portrait de Jazzman, pinturas a cuchillo

Bajo los soportales, 12 place de l’Hôtel de Ville

de 10.00 a 20.00 h

SANDRA LEFRANÇOIS

Dibujante y pintora

Bajo los soportales, 18 place de l’Hôtel de Ville

de 11.00 a 20.00 h

DECORACIÓN

Pinturas

26 bis plaza del Hôtel de Ville

11.00 h 19.30 h

ESPACIO EQART

Perrotte, pinturas y esculturas

Sébastien Allard, pinturas y esculturas

Recyclage Design, esculturas, pinturas, fotografías

21, rue Henri Laignoux

de 10.00 a 20.00 h

ATELIER ASSALIT FOTOGRAFÍA CONTEMPORÁNEA

« El país de las brumas

15 rue Laignoux

de 10.00 a 21.00 h

MADE IN L’ATELIER

Maya Talavera

Cerámica, textiles reciclados, objetos de decoración, joyas, iluminación y pinturas

11 rue Laignoux

10.00-13.00 h / 15.00-21.00 h

GALERIE RUE DES 5 PARTS

Perry Taylor, dibujos animados y Jon Wainwright, fotografías

Rue des 5 Parts

14.00-21.00 h

DJEBEL

« Comme dans un jardin

Esculturas

Rue du Putnau

11.00 h 19.00 h

LE MARCO

Gordon Seward, pinturas

7 bis rue Saint-Jean

15.00-19.00 h

RECICLAJE DE DISEÑO

Carl Jaunay, esculturas

Familia Modji, esculturas

Issouf BouKongou, esculturas

Fred Zuzek, pinturas

Sonia, pinturas

Steve Chaudenson, esculturas

Jean-Pierre Fleury, fotografía

Plaza des Frênes

de 10.00 a 22.00 h

D’ICI 2 MAINS

Galerie Boutique des Métiers d’art: exposición de 25 artistas y artesanos

40 place de l’Hôtel de Ville

de 9.00 a 21.00 h

VERONIQUE CLANET

Pinturas y esculturas

31 place de l’Hôtel de Ville

11.00 a 20.00 h

SETO

Pinturas

1, rue Joseph Abeilhé

de 11.00 h. a 20.00 h

ATELIER CHOKERBALI

Joyas de piedras semipreciosas creadas en Marciac

10, rue Notre-Dame

11h-13h/3h-20h

ATELIER DE MONA

Pinturas, bolsos, joyas

22 rue Notre-Dame

10.00-13.00/17.00 h

LES BAINS

Tienda, zona QUIET certificada, exposiciones, talleres creativos y tratamientos de bienestar, conciertos, bar y tentempiés

34 rue Abeilhé

15.00-23.00 h

LAMPE-MERE

Exposiciones de artesanía, conciertos, bar

de 10.00 a 22.00 h

VILLA LOUISE

10 artistas en residencia, conciertos, talleres, exposiciones, restauración, banya

20 route de Mirande

Todos los días excepto el martes de 12.00 a 22.00 h. y el sábado de 12.00 a 13.30 h

CAPILLA NOTRE-DAME-DE-LA-CROIX

Danièle Crey, pinturas

Nicola Hoche, fotografía en blanco y negro

Sylvain Trabut, esculturas vegetales

Michèle Fuirer, artista multidisciplinar

De lunes a viernes, de 14.00 a 19.00 h; sábados y domingos, de 10.00 a 13.00 h / de 14.00 a 19.00 h

EGLISE NOTRE DAME DE L’ASSOMPTION (en el nártex)

Exposición « En Attendant Henri IV

de 10.00 a 19.00 h

