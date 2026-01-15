Exposition 24 mouvements par seconde Mille Plateaux Centre chorégraphique National La Rochelle La Rochelle
Exposition 24 mouvements par seconde Mille Plateaux Centre chorégraphique National La Rochelle La Rochelle vendredi 16 janvier 2026.
Exposition 24 mouvements par seconde
Mille Plateaux Centre chorégraphique National La Rochelle 18 rue du Collège La Rochelle Charente-Maritime
Début : Lundi 2026-01-16
fin : 2026-02-14
2026-01-16
24 Mouvements par seconde
La danse à l’épreuve de la caméra
Mille Plateaux Centre chorégraphique National La Rochelle 18 rue du Collège La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 00 00 46 contact@milleplateauxlarochelle.com
English : Exhibition 24 movements per second
24 Movements per second
Camera-tested dance
