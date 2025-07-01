Exposition 50 ans club photo 17 – Les Résidentiels Tonnay-Charente 1 juillet 2025 07:00
Charente-Maritime
Exposition 50 ans club photo 17 Les Résidentiels 38 bis rue du Coteau Tonnay-Charente Charente-Maritime
Tarif : – –
Date :
Début : 2025-07-01
fin : 2025-08-28
Date(s) :
2025-07-01
Exposition photos.
Les Résidentiels 38 bis rue du Coteau
Tonnay-Charente 17430 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine clubphoto17@gmail.com
English : 50 years photo club 17 exhibition
Photo exhibition.
German : Ausstellung 50 und Clubfoto 17
Fotoausstellung.
Italiano : EXPOSITION 50 ANS CLUB PHOTO 17
Mostra fotografica.
Espanol : EXPOSITION 50 ANS CLUB PHOTO 17
Exposición fotográfica.
