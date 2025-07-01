Exposition 50 ans club photo 17 – Les Résidentiels Tonnay-Charente 1 juillet 2025 07:00

Charente-Maritime

Exposition 50 ans club photo 17  Les Résidentiels 38 bis rue du Coteau Tonnay-Charente Charente-Maritime

Début : 2025-07-01
fin : 2025-08-28

Exposition photos.
Les Résidentiels 38 bis rue du Coteau
Tonnay-Charente 17430 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine   clubphoto17@gmail.com

English : 50 years photo club 17 exhibition

Photo exhibition.

German : Ausstellung 50 und Clubfoto 17

Fotoausstellung.

Italiano : EXPOSITION 50 ANS CLUB PHOTO 17

Mostra fotografica.

Espanol : EXPOSITION 50 ANS CLUB PHOTO 17

Exposición fotográfica.

