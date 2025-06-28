Exposition à La Chapelle de l’Ouvroir La Forêt-sur-Sèvre 28 juin 2025 15:00
Deux-Sèvres
Exposition à La Chapelle de l'Ouvroir La Chapelle de l'Ouvroir La Forêt-sur-Sèvre Deux-Sèvres
Début : 2025-06-28 15:00:00
fin : 2025-06-28 18:00:00
2025-06-28
Exposition organisée par l’association des amis du patrimoine, avec de 15 h à 18 h 2 artistes: Ploma Libali, écrivain et artiste peintre, ainsi que Vincent Priscilla avec des objets de décoration et des bougies parfumées. À partir de 16 h 30, animation avec orgue de barbarie par Au coin de la rue. .
La Chapelle de l’Ouvroir
La Forêt-sur-Sèvre 79380 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 62 73 29 69
