Exposition à la galerie Victor Hugo Amboise

Exposition à la galerie Victor Hugo Amboise vendredi 29 août 2025.

Exposition à la galerie Victor Hugo

60 Rue Victor Hugo Amboise Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi 2025-08-29

fin : 2025-10-12

Date(s) :

2025-08-29

Du 29 août au 12 octobre 2025, la galerie Victor Hugo vous invite à découvrir les œuvres de huit artistes talentueux.

Venez admirer le travail de huit artistes

– Thierry Faivre

– Alison Gaffine

– François Pagé

– Eva Schmidt

– Marie Tellig

– Sofi

– Lasco Christine Chastenet

– Patrice Poidevin

Retrouvez plus d’informations sur les exposants sur https://www.galerie60victorhugo.com/les-artistes-exposent/

Entrée libre.

Vernissage le vendredi 29 août à partir de 17h. .

60 Rue Victor Hugo Amboise 37400 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire

English :

From August 29 to October 12, 2025, Galerie Victor Hugo invites you to discover the works of eight talented artists.

German :

Vom 29. August bis zum 12. Oktober 2025 lädt die Galerie Victor Hugo Sie ein, die Werke von acht talentierten Künstlern zu entdecken.

Italiano :

Dal 29 agosto al 12 ottobre 2025, la Galerie Victor Hugo vi invita a scoprire le opere di otto artisti di talento.

Espanol :

Del 29 de agosto al 12 de octubre de 2025, la Galerie Victor Hugo le invita a descubrir la obra de ocho talentosos artistas.

L’événement Exposition à la galerie Victor Hugo Amboise a été mis à jour le 2025-08-23 par OFFICE AMBOISE