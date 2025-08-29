Exposition à la galerie Victor Hugo Amboise
Du 29 août au 12 octobre 2025, la galerie Victor Hugo vous invite à découvrir les œuvres de huit artistes talentueux.
Venez admirer le travail de huit artistes
– Thierry Faivre
– Alison Gaffine
– François Pagé
– Eva Schmidt
– Marie Tellig
– Sofi
– Lasco Christine Chastenet
– Patrice Poidevin
Retrouvez plus d’informations sur les exposants sur https://www.galerie60victorhugo.com/les-artistes-exposent/
Entrée libre.
Vernissage le vendredi 29 août à partir de 17h. .
60 Rue Victor Hugo Amboise 37400 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire
English :
From August 29 to October 12, 2025, Galerie Victor Hugo invites you to discover the works of eight talented artists.
German :
Vom 29. August bis zum 12. Oktober 2025 lädt die Galerie Victor Hugo Sie ein, die Werke von acht talentierten Künstlern zu entdecken.
Italiano :
Dal 29 agosto al 12 ottobre 2025, la Galerie Victor Hugo vi invita a scoprire le opere di otto artisti di talento.
Espanol :
Del 29 de agosto al 12 de octubre de 2025, la Galerie Victor Hugo le invita a descubrir la obra de ocho talentosos artistas.
