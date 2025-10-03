EXPOSITION À LA GRANGE D’ART Roquebrun

EXPOSITION À LA GRANGE D’ART Roquebrun vendredi 3 octobre 2025.

53 Avenue des Orangers Roquebrun Hérault

Début : 2025-10-03
fin : 2025-10-12

Date(s) :
2025-10-03 2025-10-04 2025-10-05 2025-10-09 2025-10-10 2025-10-11 2025-10-12 2025-10-16 2025-10-17 2025-10-18 2025-10-19

Exposition d’artistes ( Petra Schubert, Estelle Mignot, Michel Dérosier, H.C. Rainer Büchner, Susanne Berger et Véronique Steffen.
Vernissage le 3 Octobre à 17h. Vin & gâteau.   .

53 Avenue des Orangers Roquebrun 34460 Hérault Occitanie   info@la-grange-d-art.online

English :

Exhibition of artists.

German :

Ausstellung von Künstlern.

Italiano :

Mostra di artisti.

Espanol :

Exposición de artistas.

