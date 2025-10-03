EXPOSITION À LA GRANGE D’ART Roquebrun
EXPOSITION À LA GRANGE D’ART Roquebrun vendredi 3 octobre 2025.
EXPOSITION À LA GRANGE D’ART
53 Avenue des Orangers Roquebrun Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-03
fin : 2025-10-12
Date(s) :
2025-10-03 2025-10-04 2025-10-05 2025-10-09 2025-10-10 2025-10-11 2025-10-12 2025-10-16 2025-10-17 2025-10-18 2025-10-19
Exposition d’artistes.
Exposition d’artistes ( Petra Schubert, Estelle Mignot, Michel Dérosier, H.C. Rainer Büchner, Susanne Berger et Véronique Steffen.
Vernissage le 3 Octobre à 17h. Vin & gâteau. .
53 Avenue des Orangers Roquebrun 34460 Hérault Occitanie info@la-grange-d-art.online
English :
Exhibition of artists.
German :
Ausstellung von Künstlern.
Italiano :
Mostra di artisti.
Espanol :
Exposición de artistas.
L’événement EXPOSITION À LA GRANGE D’ART Roquebrun a été mis à jour le 2025-09-13 par 34 OT DU MINERVOIS AU CAROUX EN HAUT LANGUEDOC