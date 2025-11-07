Exposition à la Résidence Domitys l’Estampe Résidence Domitys l’Estampe Romans-sur-Isère

Résidence Domitys l’Estampe 3 allee du Docteur Bonnet Romans-sur-Isère Drôme

Début : 2025-11-07 10:00:00

fin : 2025-12-07 16:00:00

2025-11-07

En partenariat avec Galerie Happ’Art , 4 artistes, F. Greco (sculpteur-plasticien), J-F Tixier (photographe), S. Bizard (peintre-céramiste) et C. Boyer (photographe-plasticienne) exposent leurs œuvres à l’Estampe, à la Résidence Domitys.

Résidence Domitys l’Estampe 3 allee du Docteur Bonnet Romans-sur-Isère 26100 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 51 34 00 00

English :

In partnership with Galerie Happ’Art , 4 artists, F. Greco (sculptor-plastician), J-F Tixier (photographer), S. Bizard (painter-ceramist) and C. Boyer (photographer/plastician) exhibit their work at l’Estampe, in the Résidence Domitys.

German :

In Zusammenarbeit mit Galerie Happ’Art haben vier Künstler, F. Greco (Bildhauer und Plastiker), J-F Tixier (Fotograf), S. Bizard (Malerin und Keramikerin) und C. Boyer (Fotografin und Plastikerin) stellen ihre Werke in L’Estampe in der Résidence Domitys aus.

Italiano :

In collaborazione con la Galerie Happ’Art , 4 artisti, F. Greco (scultore-plastista), J-F Tixier (fotografo), S. Bizard (pittore-ceramista) e C. Boyer (fotografo) espongono le loro opere a l’Estampe, nella Résidence Domitys.

Espanol :

En colaboración con la Galerie Happ’Art , 4 artistas, F. Greco (escultor-plasticista), J-F Tixier (fotógrafo), S. Bizard (pintor-ceramista) y C. Boyer (fotógrafo) exponen sus obras en l’Estampe, en la Residencia Domitys.

