Exposition à la Rotonde Balada flamenca Place Maurice Ravel Saint-Jean-de-Luz
Exposition à la Rotonde Balada flamenca Place Maurice Ravel Saint-Jean-de-Luz vendredi 22 mai 2026.
Saint-Jean-de-Luz
Exposition à la Rotonde Balada flamenca
Place Maurice Ravel La Rotonde Saint-Jean-de-Luz Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-22 14:30:00
fin : 2026-06-28 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-22
Expo photo dans le cadre du festival andalou
Par l’artiste Jean-Louis Duzert
Du Mercredi au dimanche14h30 à 19h
Le samedi de 10h30 à 12h30 14h30 à 19h .
Place Maurice Ravel La Rotonde Saint-Jean-de-Luz 64500 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Exposition à la Rotonde Balada flamenca
L’événement Exposition à la Rotonde Balada flamenca Saint-Jean-de-Luz a été mis à jour le 2026-04-30 par Office de Tourisme Pays Basque
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