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Exposition à la Rotonde Balada flamenca Place Maurice Ravel Saint-Jean-de-Luz

Exposition à la Rotonde Balada flamenca Place Maurice Ravel Saint-Jean-de-Luz vendredi 22 mai 2026.

Lieu : Place Maurice Ravel

Adresse : La Rotonde

Ville : 64500 Saint-Jean-de-Luz

Département : Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Début : vendredi 22 mai 2026

Fin : dimanche 28 juin 2026

Heure de début : 14:30:00

Tarif : 0 0 0 Gratuit

Saint-Jean-de-Luz

Exposition à la Rotonde Balada flamenca

Place Maurice Ravel La Rotonde Saint-Jean-de-Luz Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Tarif : 0 – 0 – 0 EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-22 14:30:00
fin : 2026-06-28 19:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-05-22

Expo photo dans le cadre du festival andalou
Par l’artiste Jean-Louis Duzert
Du Mercredi au dimanche14h30 à 19h
Le samedi de 10h30 à 12h30 14h30 à 19h   .

Place Maurice Ravel La Rotonde Saint-Jean-de-Luz 64500 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine  

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English : Exposition à la Rotonde Balada flamenca

L’événement Exposition à la Rotonde Balada flamenca Saint-Jean-de-Luz a été mis à jour le 2026-04-30 par Office de Tourisme Pays Basque

À voir aussi à Saint-Jean-de-Luz (Pyrénées-Atlantiques)