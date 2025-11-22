Exposition à la Salamandre Liouville La Salamandre Apremont-la-Forêt

Exposition à la Salamandre

Liouville La Salamandre 26 Grande Rue Apremont-la-Forêt Meuse

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-11-22 14:00:00

fin : 2025-12-07 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-22

Dix artistes et artisans d’art exposent. Découvrez également le travail de deux sculptrices de la région Florence Grivot et Cécile Ballureau.Tout public

0 .

Liouville La Salamandre 26 Grande Rue Apremont-la-Forêt 55300 Meuse Grand Est +33 6 33 83 82 56

English :

Ten artists and craftspeople exhibit. Discover the work of two local sculptors: Florence Grivot and Cécile Ballureau.

German :

Zehn Künstler und Kunsthandwerker stellen aus. Entdecken Sie auch die Arbeit von zwei Bildhauerinnen aus der Region: Florence Grivot und Cécile Ballureau.

Italiano :

Dieci artisti e artigiani espongono. È inoltre possibile scoprire il lavoro di due scultori locali: Florence Grivot e Cécile Ballureau.

Espanol :

Exponen diez artistas y artesanos. También podrá descubrir la obra de dos escultoras locales: Florence Grivot y Cécile Ballureau.

L’événement Exposition à la Salamandre Apremont-la-Forêt a été mis à jour le 2025-11-18 par OT COEUR DE LORRAINE