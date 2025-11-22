Exposition à la Salamandre Liouville La Salamandre Apremont-la-Forêt
Exposition à la Salamandre Liouville La Salamandre Apremont-la-Forêt samedi 22 novembre 2025.
Exposition à la Salamandre
Liouville La Salamandre 26 Grande Rue Apremont-la-Forêt Meuse
Dix artistes et artisans d’art exposent. Découvrez également le travail de deux sculptrices de la région Florence Grivot et Cécile Ballureau.Tout public
English :
Ten artists and craftspeople exhibit. Discover the work of two local sculptors: Florence Grivot and Cécile Ballureau.
German :
Zehn Künstler und Kunsthandwerker stellen aus. Entdecken Sie auch die Arbeit von zwei Bildhauerinnen aus der Region: Florence Grivot und Cécile Ballureau.
Italiano :
Dieci artisti e artigiani espongono. È inoltre possibile scoprire il lavoro di due scultori locali: Florence Grivot e Cécile Ballureau.
Espanol :
Exponen diez artistas y artesanos. También podrá descubrir la obra de dos escultoras locales: Florence Grivot y Cécile Ballureau.
