Exposition à l’atelier-galerie William Montaudié: Catherine Winandy Galerie William Montaudié Cahors 1 juillet 2025 14:00

Exposition à l’atelier-galerie William Montaudié: Catherine Winandy Galerie William Montaudié 117 rue Georges Clémenceau Cahors Lot

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-07-01 14:00:00

fin : 2025-07-26 19:00:00

2025-07-01

Catherine Winandy vit et travaille au Luxembourg.

Des visages émaciés empreints d’une tristesse immense, des corps tordus, repliés sur eux et vidés de leur humanité…

Catherine Winandy nous offre, à travers ces individus terrifiés et terrifiants, un hommage aux oubliés mais aussi une réflexion sur notre conscience d’homme et de mortel. Par une plasticité qui laisse place à la matière picturale crue, les couleurs sombres d’une palette restreinte, le geste de Catherine Winandy nous invite à scruter ces visages aux expressions remplies d’émotions, de paroles et d’implorations. Grâce à sa peinture, ces anonymes deviennent l’Autre, celui que l’on croise tous les jours, auquel on pense, celui qu’on regrette, qu’on ne connaît pas mais qui nous dit quelque chose.

Catherine Winandy personnifie l’horreur et la souffrance par ces visages chauves et pâles, tordus de douleur, de manière tout à fait personnelle et pour nous partager un ressenti universel, celui de la condition humaine.

Vernissage participatif le mardi 1er juillet à 18h00. .

English :

Catherine Winandy lives and works in Luxembourg.

Emaciated faces imbued with immense sadness, bodies twisted, folded in on themselves and emptied of their humanity?

Through these terrified, terrifying individuals, Catherine Winandy offers us a tribute to the forgotten, but also a reflection on our human and mortal conscience. With a plasticity that gives way to raw pictorial matter, and the dark colors of a restricted palette, Catherine Winandy?s gesture invites us to scrutinize these faces, their expressions filled with emotion, words and pleas. Thanks to her painting, these anonymous people become the Other, the one we meet every day, the one we think about, the one we regret, the one we don’t know but who tells us something.

Catherine Winandy personifies horror and suffering in these bald, pale faces, twisted with pain, in a totally personal way, to share with us a universal feeling, that of the human condition.

German :

Catherine Winandy lebt und arbeitet in Luxemburg.

Ausgemergelte Gesichter, die von einer unermesslichen Traurigkeit geprägt sind, verdrehte, in sich gekehrte und ihrer Menschlichkeit beraubte Körper?

Catherine Winandy bietet uns mit diesen erschreckenden und furchterregenden Individuen eine Hommage an die Vergessenen, aber auch eine Reflexion über unser Bewusstsein als Mensch und Sterblicher. Durch eine Plastizität, die dem rohen Malmaterial und den dunklen Farben einer begrenzten Palette Raum gibt, lädt uns Catherine Winandys Geste dazu ein, diese Gesichter zu betrachten, deren Ausdrücke voller Emotionen, Worte und Bitten sind. Dank ihrer Malerei werden diese anonymen Menschen zu den Anderen, denen wir jeden Tag begegnen, an die wir denken, die wir bedauern, die wir nicht kennen, die uns aber etwas sagen.

Catherine Winandy personifiziert den Schrecken und das Leid in diesen kahlen, blassen und schmerzverzerrten Gesichtern auf ganz persönliche Weise, um uns an einem universellen Gefühl teilhaben zu lassen, dem Gefühl des menschlichen Daseins.

Italiano :

Catherine Winandy vive e lavora in Lussemburgo.

Volti emaciati e pervasi da un’immensa tristezza, corpi contorti, ripiegati su se stessi e svuotati della loro umanità?

Attraverso questi individui terrorizzati e spaventosi, Catherine Winandy ci offre un omaggio ai dimenticati, ma anche una riflessione sulla nostra coscienza umana e mortale. Con una plasticità che lascia spazio alla materia pittorica cruda e ai colori scuri di una tavolozza ristretta, il gesto di Catherine Winandy ci invita a scrutare questi volti con espressioni cariche di emozioni, parole e suppliche. Attraverso la sua pittura, queste persone anonime diventano l’Altro, quello che incontriamo ogni giorno, quello a cui pensiamo, quello che ci manca, quello che non conosciamo ma che ci dice qualcosa.

Catherine Winandy personifica l’orrore e la sofferenza di questi volti calvi e pallidi, contorti dal dolore, in modo del tutto personale, per condividere con noi un sentimento universale, quello della condizione umana.

Espanol :

Catherine Winandy vive y trabaja en Luxemburgo.

Rostros demacrados impregnados de una inmensa tristeza, cuerpos retorcidos, replegados sobre sí mismos y vaciados de su humanidad?

A través de estos individuos aterrorizados y pavorosos, Catherine Winandy nos ofrece un homenaje a los olvidados, pero también una reflexión sobre nuestra conciencia humana y mortal. Con una plasticidad que da paso a una materia pictórica cruda y a los colores oscuros de una paleta restringida, el gesto de Catherine Winandy nos invita a escrutar estos rostros con expresiones llenas de emoción, palabras y súplicas. A través de su pintura, estas personas anónimas se convierten en el Otro, el que nos encontramos cada día, en el que pensamos, al que echamos de menos, al que no conocemos pero que nos dice algo.

Catherine Winandy personifica el horror y el sufrimiento en estos rostros calvos y pálidos, retorcidos por el dolor, a su manera personal, para compartir con nosotros un sentimiento universal, el de la condición humana.

