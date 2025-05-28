Exposition à l’Atelier Reanne – MARCIAC Marciac, 28 mai 2025 07:00, Marciac.

Gers

Exposition à l'Atelier Reanne MARCIAC 88 rue des Lilas Marciac Gers

Gratuit

Début : 2025-05-28

fin : 2025-06-15

2025-05-28

Une exposition ERIC GINHAC proposée par Les Bains.

Une odyssée picturale

Découvrez l’univers poétique d’Éric GINHAC à travers une exposition captivante, où la peinture se fait récit.

Arbres, fleurs, fruits, graines s’entrelacent en séries harmonieuses, dévoilant un cycle naturel et artistique.

Une métaphore du renouveau où chaque oeuvre appelle la suivante…

Acrylique sur papier, toile, vinyle… installation…

Venez explorer cette odyssée picturale à l’Atelier REANNE.

Mer de 11h à 13h

Ven de 16h à 19h

Sam de 16h à 19h

Dim de 16h à 19h

et sur rendez-vous

MARCIAC 88 rue des Lilas

Marciac 32230 Gers Occitanie +33 6 07 63 54 43

English :

An ERIC GINHAC exhibition presented by Les Bains.

A pictorial odyssey

Discover the poetic world of Éric GINHAC in this captivating exhibition, where painting becomes storytelling.

Trees, flowers, fruit and seeds intertwine in harmonious series, revealing a natural and artistic cycle.

A metaphor for renewal, where each work calls forth the next?

Acrylic on paper, canvas, vinyl? installation…

Come and explore this pictorial odyssey at Atelier REANNE.

Opening hours

Wed from 11am to 1pm

Fri from 16h to 19h

Sat from 16h to 19h

Sun from 16h to 19h

and by appointment

German :

Eine ERIC GINHAC-Ausstellung, die von Les Bains angeboten wird.

Eine malerische Odyssee

Entdecken Sie die poetische Welt von Eric GINHAC in einer fesselnden Ausstellung, in der die Malerei zur Erzählung wird.

Bäume, Blumen, Früchte und Samen sind in harmonischen Serien miteinander verwoben und enthüllen einen natürlichen und künstlerischen Zyklus.

Eine Metapher der Erneuerung, in der jedes Werk das nächste fordert?

Acryl auf Papier, Leinwand, Vinyl, Installation…

Entdecken Sie diese malerische Odyssee im Atelier REANNE.

Öffnungszeiten

Mi von 11 bis 13 Uhr

Fr von 16 bis 19 Uhr

Sa von 16 bis 19 Uhr

So von 16h bis 19h

und nach Vereinbarung

Italiano :

Una mostra di ERIC GINHAC organizzata da Les Bains.

Un’odissea pittorica

Scoprite il mondo poetico di Éric GINHAC in questa mostra accattivante, dove la pittura diventa racconto.

Alberi, fiori, frutti e semi si intrecciano in serie armoniose, rivelando un ciclo naturale e artistico.

Una metafora del rinnovamento, dove ogni opera richiama la successiva?

Acrilico su carta, tela, vinile, installazione?

Venite a scoprire questa odissea pittorica all’Atelier REANNE.

Orari di apertura

Mercoledì dalle 11.00 alle 13.00

Venerdì dalle 16.00 alle 19.00

Sabato dalle 16.00 alle 19.00

Domenica dalle 16.00 alle 19.00

e su appuntamento

Espanol :

Una exposición de ERIC GINHAC organizada por Les Bains.

Una odisea pictórica

Descubra el universo poético de Éric GINHAC en esta cautivadora exposición, donde la pintura se convierte en narración.

Árboles, flores, frutos y semillas se entrelazan en armoniosas series, revelando un ciclo natural y artístico.

Una metáfora de la renovación, en la que cada obra suscita la siguiente..

Acrílico sobre papel, lienzo, vinilo… ¿instalación?

Venga a descubrir esta odisea pictórica en el Atelier REANNE.

Horario de apertura

Miércoles de 11:00 a 13:00

Viernes de 16:00 a 19:00

Sábado de 16:00 a 19:00

Dom de 16:00 a 19:00

y con cita previa

