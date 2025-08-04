Exposition à Santamaria L’art des Bastides Villa Santamaria Prayssac

Exposition à Santamaria L’art des Bastides

Villa Santamaria 46 boulevard Aristide Briand Prayssac Lot

Gratuit

Gratuit

Début : Vendredi Lundi 2025-08-04 14:00:00

fin : 2025-08-17 18:00:00

2025-08-04

L’Art des Bastides est une association qui regroupe 11 artistes. Venez découvrir les différentes techniques artistiques utilisées: huiles, pastels, acryliques, aquarelles, bronzes, résines, quilling

Villa Santamaria 46 boulevard Aristide Briand Prayssac 46220 Lot Occitanie lartdesbastides@gmx.fr

English :

L’Art des Bastides is an association of 11 artists. Come and discover the different artistic techniques used: oils, pastels, acrylics, watercolours, bronzes, resins, quilling, etc

German :

L’Art des Bastides ist ein Verein, dem 11 Künstler angehören. Entdecken Sie die verschiedenen Techniken: Öl, Pastell, Acryl, Aquarell, Bronze, Harz, Quilling

Italiano :

L’Art des Bastides è un’associazione di 11 artisti. Venite a scoprire le diverse tecniche artistiche utilizzate: oli, pastelli, acrilici, acquerelli, bronzi, resine, quilling, ecc

Espanol :

L’Art des Bastides es una asociación de 11 artistas. Venga a descubrir las diferentes técnicas artísticas utilizadas: óleos, pasteles, acrílicos, acuarelas, bronces, resinas, quilling, etc

