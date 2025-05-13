Exposition à Santamaria: « Still life / Nature morte » – Espace Santamaria Prayssac, 13 mai 2025 11:00, Prayssac.
Exposition de peinture, gravure (Hilary Hoyland) et photographie (Suzanne Mothes). Cette exposition est un hommage rendu à Giorgio Morandi.
Vernissage le vendredi 16 mai à 17h30. EUR.
Espace Santamaria 46 boulevard Aristide Briand
Prayssac 46220 Lot Occitanie +33 5 65 30 61 44
English :
Exhibition of paintings, prints (Hilary Hoyland) and photography (Suzanne Mothes). This exhibition is a tribute to Giorgio Morandi.
German :
Ausstellung mit Malerei, Gravur (Hilary Hoyland) und Fotografie (Suzanne Mothes). Die Ausstellung ist eine Hommage an Giorgio Morandi.
Italiano :
Mostra di dipinti, stampe (Hilary Hoyland) e fotografie (Suzanne Mothes). Questa mostra è un omaggio a Giorgio Morandi.
Espanol :
Exposición de pintura, grabado (Hilary Hoyland) y fotografía (Suzanne Mothes). Esta exposición es un homenaje a Giorgio Morandi.
