Exposition à Santamaria: « Still life / Nature morte » – Espace Santamaria Prayssac, 13 mai 2025 11:00, Prayssac.

Lot

Espace Santamaria 46 boulevard Aristide Briand Prayssac Lot

Tarif :

Gratuit

Date :

Début : 2025-05-13 11:00:00

fin : 2025-05-18 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-05-13

Exposition de peinture, gravure (Hilary Hoyland) et photographie (Suzanne Mothes). Cette exposition est un hommage rendu à Giorgio Morandi.

Vernissage le vendredi 16 mai à 17h30. EUR.

Espace Santamaria 46 boulevard Aristide Briand

Prayssac 46220 Lot Occitanie +33 5 65 30 61 44

English :

Exhibition of paintings, prints (Hilary Hoyland) and photography (Suzanne Mothes). This exhibition is a tribute to Giorgio Morandi.

German :

Ausstellung mit Malerei, Gravur (Hilary Hoyland) und Fotografie (Suzanne Mothes). Die Ausstellung ist eine Hommage an Giorgio Morandi.

Italiano :

Mostra di dipinti, stampe (Hilary Hoyland) e fotografie (Suzanne Mothes). Questa mostra è un omaggio a Giorgio Morandi.

Espanol :

Exposición de pintura, grabado (Hilary Hoyland) y fotografía (Suzanne Mothes). Esta exposición es un homenaje a Giorgio Morandi.

