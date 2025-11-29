Exposition à vos pinceaux expose ses carnets de voyage Médiathèque Jehanne Arnaud Carré Léon Gaumont Sainte-Maxime

Exposition à vos pinceaux expose ses carnets de voyage Médiathèque Jehanne Arnaud Carré Léon Gaumont Sainte-Maxime samedi 29 novembre 2025.

Exposition à vos pinceaux expose ses carnets de voyage

Médiathèque Jehanne Arnaud Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime Var

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-29

fin : 2025-12-20

Date(s) :

2025-11-29

Des carnets de voyage à feuilleter comme autant de regards portés sur le monde par les artistes en herbe des ateliers À vos pinceaux .

.

Médiathèque Jehanne Arnaud Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 56 77 70

English : Exposition à vos pinceaux expose ses carnets de voyage

Travelogues to leaf through, as if the budding artists in the ‘À vos pinceaux’ workshops were looking at the world from different angles.



Thanks to ‘Cré’art, À vos pinceaux’, a series of art workshops run throughout the year by painter Joëlle Eyraud, children have been able to follow in the footsteps of famous travelling artists. In turn, in the manner of great explorers, they were able to imagine and draw their own travel log. This exhibition brings together the eye of the artist and their own interpretation of the work, and invites you to discover their creations.

It’s another way of travelling, with brush in hand and eyes wide awake!



SATURDAY 29 NOVEMBER FROM 10.30AM TO 11.30AM: VERNISSAGE

German : Exposition à vos pinceaux expose ses carnets de voyage

Reisebücher zum Durchblättern, wie viele Blicke auf die Welt, die von den angehenden Künstlern der Workshops « À vos pinceaux » (An die Pinsel) geworfen wurden.

Italiano : Exposition à vos pinceaux expose ses carnets de voyage

Diari di viaggio da sfogliare, come se gli artisti in erba dei laboratori “À vos pinceaux” guardassero il mondo da angolazioni diverse.



Grazie a “Cré’art, À vos pinceaux”, una serie di laboratori artistici tenuti durante l’anno dalla pittrice Joëlle Eyraud, i bambini hanno potuto seguire le orme di famosi artisti viaggiatori. A loro volta, alla maniera dei grandi esploratori, hanno potuto immaginare e disegnare il proprio diario di viaggio. Questa mostra riunisce l’occhio dell’artista e la loro interpretazione dell’opera e vi invita a scoprire le loro creazioni.

È un altro modo di viaggiare, con il pennello in mano e gli occhi ben aperti!



SABATO 29 NOVEMBRE DALLE 10.30 ALLE 11.30: VERNISSAGE

Espanol : Exposition à vos pinceaux expose ses carnets de voyage

Diarios de viaje para hojear mientras los artistas en ciernes de los talleres « À vos pinceaux » echan un vistazo al mundo.

L’événement Exposition à vos pinceaux expose ses carnets de voyage Sainte-Maxime a été mis à jour le 2025-07-28 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime