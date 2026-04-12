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Exposition Aline RIDEAU Saint-Augustin

Exposition Aline RIDEAU Saint-Augustin dimanche 12 avril 2026.

Adresse : 1 RUE DE LA CURE

Ville : 17570 Saint-Augustin

Département : Charente-Maritime

Début : dimanche 12 avril 2026

Fin : jeudi 21 mai 2026

Heure de début : 09:30:00

Tarif :

Saint-Augustin

Exposition Aline RIDEAU

1 RUE DE LA CURE Saint-Augustin Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi 2026-04-12 09:30:00
fin : 2026-05-21 12:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-04-12

La nature explose et nous passons à l’heure d’été, pour ces raisons l’exposition des œuvres d’Aline Rideau s’est imposée.
Vernissage le samedi 12 avril 2025 de 10h à 12h et exposition du 12 avril au 21 mai 2025.
Bibliothèque Municipale de Saint-Augustin.
  .

1 RUE DE LA CURE Saint-Augustin 17570 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 23 23 37  infos@mairie-saint-augustin.fr

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English :

Nature is exploding and we’re going into summer time, so an exhibition of Aline Rideau?s work is a must.
Opening on Saturday, April 12, 2025 from 10am to 12pm and exhibition from April 12 to May 21, 2025.
Bibliothèque Municipale de Saint-Augustin.

L’événement Exposition Aline RIDEAU Saint-Augustin a été mis à jour le 2025-04-11 par Mairie de Saint-Augustin

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