Exposition | ANA SUBELIANI, 13 ans Langeac
Exposition | ANA SUBELIANI, 13 ans Langeac mercredi 1 avril 2026.
Exposition | ANA SUBELIANI, 13 ans
2 place de la halle Langeac Haute-Loire
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche 2026-04-01 11:00:00
fin : 2026-04-30
Date(s) :
2026-04-01
Arrivée de Géorgie au CADA de Langeac en avril 2025, Ana vous propose 14 œuvres en acrylique, aquarelle, collage, d’ inspiration personnelle ou interprétation de tableaux de ses peintres préférés comme Léonard de Vinci ou Van gogh.
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2 place de la halle Langeac 43300 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 9 53 21 17 02 grenouillecafe@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Ana arrived at CADA Langeac from Georgia in April 2025, and offers you 14 works in acrylic, watercolor and collage, inspired by her own work or interpretations of paintings by her favorite artists, such as Leonardo da Vinci and Van Gogh.
L’événement Exposition | ANA SUBELIANI, 13 ans Langeac a été mis à jour le 2026-03-24 par Communauté de communes des rives Haut-Allier
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