Exposition Ånịmå Bibliothèque municipale Lamartine Aix-les-Bains
Exposition Ånịmå Bibliothèque municipale Lamartine Aix-les-Bains samedi 20 septembre 2025.
Exposition Ånịmå
Bibliothèque municipale Lamartine 2 rue Lamartine Aix-les-Bains Savoie
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-20
fin : 2025-10-31
Date(s) :
2025-09-20
La bibliothèque a le plaisir d’accueillir L’Officine Ambulante pour une installation artistique singulière et poétique.
.
Bibliothèque municipale Lamartine 2 rue Lamartine Aix-les-Bains 73100 Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 79 61 29 40 l.mouchetan@aixlesbains.fr
English :
The library is delighted to welcome L?Officine Ambulante for a singular and poetic artistic installation.
German :
Die Bibliothek freut sich, L?Officine Ambulante für eine einzigartige und poetische Kunstinstallation begrüßen zu dürfen.
Italiano :
La biblioteca è lieta di accogliere L’Officine Ambulante per un’installazione artistica unica e poetica.
Espanol :
La biblioteca se complace en recibir a L’Officine Ambulante para una instalación artística única y poética.
L’événement Exposition Ånịmå Aix-les-Bains a été mis à jour le 2025-09-15 par Agence Aix-les-Bains Riviera des Alpes