Exposition Ånịmå Bibliothèque municipale Lamartine Aix-les-Bains samedi 20 septembre 2025.

Bibliothèque municipale Lamartine 2 rue Lamartine Aix-les-Bains Savoie

Début : 2025-09-20

fin : 2025-10-31

2025-09-20

La bibliothèque a le plaisir d’accueillir L’Officine Ambulante pour une installation artistique singulière et poétique.

Bibliothèque municipale Lamartine 2 rue Lamartine Aix-les-Bains 73100 Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 79 61 29 40 l.mouchetan@aixlesbains.fr

English :

The library is delighted to welcome L?Officine Ambulante for a singular and poetic artistic installation.

German :

Die Bibliothek freut sich, L?Officine Ambulante für eine einzigartige und poetische Kunstinstallation begrüßen zu dürfen.

Italiano :

La biblioteca è lieta di accogliere L’Officine Ambulante per un’installazione artistica unica e poetica.

Espanol :

La biblioteca se complace en recibir a L’Officine Ambulante para una instalación artística única y poética.

